Insomniac Announces Skyline, a Massive Techno Festival in Orlando

Insomniac East recently released a cryptic post announcing a new rave set to take place this Memorial Day Weekend 2021. Thankfully, we now have all the details after Insomniac announced Skyline, a techno-themed music festival going down on May 28th and 29th in Orlando, Florida at The Vanguard.

Skyline will be flying high under Insomniac's famed Factory 93 brand, featuring a meld of the finest underground music and digital art installations. Check out the official promo video below.

The announcement came hand in hand with a jam-packed lineup that would melt any techno lover's heart. The fest will feature performances from a number of trailblazing artists, such as The Martinez Brothers, BLOND:ISH, Maceo Plex, Sacha Robotti, and DJ Tennis, among others.

Skyline festival map.

According to Insomniac East, Skyline is an entirely outdoor event and masks are required at all times within the venue. If you forget your own, not to worry—masks and face shields will be handed out at the entrance as part of your ticket order.

Tickets are officially on sale and are now available at Tier 4, starting at $59.99 for a two-day general admission pass.