Insomniac Teases "Very Special Location" in Europe to Celebrate 25-Year Anniversary of EDC

To celebrate the momentous 25th anniversary of its illustrious EDC brand, Insomniac is returning to Europe to further expand the festival's horizons.

Insomniac representatives took to the company's EDC Las Vegas Twitter account, among other social media platforms, to tease a "VERY special location" in Europe to commemorate the landmark milestone. "It’s been an incredible 25 year journey with so many of YOU beautiful people from around the Globe. Let's celebrate as we come full circle for our return to Europe!" the post reads. It also features a promo video, soundtracked to Seven Lions' single "Another Way (with April Bender)," which reveals the return is scheduled for summer 2021.

EDC's empathic return to Europe represents somewhat of a watershed moment for Insomniac, who have experienced a tumultuous year thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Founder Pasquale Rotella was forced to postpone a bevy of his most venerated festivals in the name of public safety, including Dreamstate SoCal, Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, and the Orlando edition of EDC. He did, however, announce a brand new oceanfront house music festival called Day Trip, which is scheduled for July 3rd, 2021 at Pier 46 at the LA Waterfront. Tickets sold out in rapid fashion.

At the time of this article's publishing, Insomniac have only teased the new European edition of EDC, refraining from divulging an explicit location. You can sign up to be among the first to find out here.

