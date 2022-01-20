Dance Music Cultural Exhibition to Celebrate International Women's Day With Performances, Workshops, More

Music promoter Laila McKenzie and writer Ian "Snowy" Snowball made waves last year with the release of a first-of-its-kind book celebrating the history of women in dance music. Titled Lady of the House, the landmark project has since transformed into an entire organizational banner that hosts women-led guest mixes, club tours and research initiatives—and now, a cultural exhibition in the U.K.

The Lady of the House Cultural Exhibition is slated to kick off on March 8th with an "Under 18s" day dedicated to music industry education for students. Coinciding with International Women's Day, the event's four additional days of 18+ programming will include speaker panels, workshops and performances by the likes of Anja Schneider, Candi Staton and Lisa Lashes. There will also be an art exhibition and various networking opportunities.

Read Schneider's 2021 statement on International Women's Day here.

Also setting the exhibition apart will be its venue: Lost Horizon HQ in Bristol. According to its website, it is the "world's first fully hybrid venue with an exact digital twin," enabling ticket-holders to attend the event in VR from anywhere in the world.

You can buy tickets for the Lady of the House Cultural Exhibition here.

Lady of the House Cultural Exhibition speaker lineup.

