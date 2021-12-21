Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Interstellar Music Festival Announces Move to Kentucky Speedway In 2022
Publish date:

Tickets to Interstellar's 2022 edition are on sale now.
Author:

Brandy Leigh Photos

Following a memorable debut in Cincinnati in 2021, the organizers of Interstellar Music Festival have announced a move to the Kentucky Speedway in 2022.

Hosted by Uncut Republic, an electronic music-focused promoter based in Cincinnati, Interstellar will comprise three immersive stages, each of which feature state-of-the-art festival production. It's here where the fest's 115-plus artists will throw down until 5AM—yes, 5AM—for an expansive dance music spectacular.

A lineup has not yet been announced, but prospective attendees can subscribe for updates to be among the first to find out. Fans are safe to expect a massive lineup, considering last year's fest featured performances from Boombox Cartel, Adventure Club, Liquid Stranger, Herobust, and many more.

IMG_5164 2

Recommended Articles

griz lsdream
NEWS

Watch GRiZ and LSDREAM Debut Unreleased Collaboration at Space Camp

GRiZ and LSDREAM premiered the massive track at the Hampton Coliseum over the weekend.

1 hour ago
seven lions
NEWS

String Quartet to Cover Classic Seven Lions Tracks On Ophelia's Last Release of 2021, "Opus"

The album will feature orchestral reworks by ATLYS of "Rush Over Me," "First Time," and more.

3 hours ago
nick warren dubfire
EVENTS

Dubfire and Nick Warren Share Exclusive Mixes Ahead of NYE Celebration at Minimal Effort NYE: Listen

House and techno will reign supreme this NYE at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.

3 hours ago

Tickets to Interstellar Music Festival 2022, which is scheduled for August 12-14, are on sale now. Three-day GA tickets are $239 and VIP passes are $359, both of which can be secured with a $49 down payment plan. Fans who purchase VIP passes will gain express entry to festival and have access to air-conditioned bathrooms, a special lounge with a private bar, and more.

You can find out more about the can't-miss Interstellar Music Festival here.

