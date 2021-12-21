Interstellar Music Festival Announces Move to Kentucky Speedway In 2022

Following a memorable debut in Cincinnati in 2021, the organizers of Interstellar Music Festival have announced a move to the Kentucky Speedway in 2022.

Hosted by Uncut Republic, an electronic music-focused promoter based in Cincinnati, Interstellar will comprise three immersive stages, each of which feature state-of-the-art festival production. It's here where the fest's 115-plus artists will throw down until 5AM—yes, 5AM—for an expansive dance music spectacular.

A lineup has not yet been announced, but prospective attendees can subscribe for updates to be among the first to find out. Fans are safe to expect a massive lineup, considering last year's fest featured performances from Boombox Cartel, Adventure Club, Liquid Stranger, Herobust, and many more.

Tickets to Interstellar Music Festival 2022, which is scheduled for August 12-14, are on sale now. Three-day GA tickets are $239 and VIP passes are $359, both of which can be secured with a $49 down payment plan. Fans who purchase VIP passes will gain express entry to festival and have access to air-conditioned bathrooms, a special lounge with a private bar, and more.

You can find out more about the can't-miss Interstellar Music Festival here.