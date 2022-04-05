Skip to main content
Zeds Dead, Seven Lions, Ganja White Night to Headline Interstellar Music Festival 2022

Tickets to the Kentucky electronic music fest's 2022 edition are on sale now.

c/o Interstellar Music Festival

Following the success of its inaugural edition, Interstellar Music Festival is set to expand in a big way in 2022.

This year, Interstellar will be doubling its festival grounds, performances and production while offering onsite camping for the first time. Taking place from August 12-14, their sophomore event will be hosted at a new home: the Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. 

Interstellar organizers have now announced their 2022 headliners: Ophelia Records boss Seven Lions, iconic duo Zeds Dead and renowned dubstep duo Ganja White Night. The undercard is also something to marvel at, with Getter, DROELOE, Mija, Opuio and more.

In addition, Interstellar has teamed up with several labels and collectives that will host stages. Zeds Dead's very own Deadbeats, Mersiv's MorFlo Records, Wubaholics and Eclectic Imprint have been tapped in to curate sights and sounds.

Check out the lineup for Interstellar Music Festival 2022 below. 

Along with a massive lineup, the three-day experience will offer interactive art installations, state-of-the-art lighting, workshops, yoga and meditation services, a vendor village, live painters, fire performers and more. 

Uncut Republic, the Cincinnati-based event production company, is the team behind-the-scenes of Interstellar. By placing emphasis on quality show production, memorable crowd engagement and forward-thinking marketing, they are able to create memorable experiences for fans and artists alike. 

In an effort to reinforce the core principles of dance music culture, Uncut Republic works tirelessly to build a tight-knit community and foster positive show experiences by providing a safe, respectful and inclusive environment.

Tickets and additional information can be found here.

