ISOxo to Make New York Headlining Debut

Brownies & Lemonade is spearheading the first-ever NYC headline gig for the EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee.

c/o ISOxo

Just four months ago, ISOxo made his headlining debut in Los Angeles. Now he's about to do it all over again cross the country in the Big Apple.

Recently inducted into EDM.com's Class of 2022, ISOxo is working with the wind at his back. After blowing listeners away with biting singles in 2021—such as "Stinger" alongside Sable Valley don RL Grime—he was quick to raise the stakes with his debut EP Nightrealm, which only reaffirmed the increasingly prevalent belief in his bright future ahead.

Ever the champions of rising artists, Brownies & Lemonade are once again spearheading the effort to bring ISOxo to the stage, this time as a headliner on March 18th at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Given the electrifying energy of ISOxo's performance in Los Angeles, we can't say we blame those eager to introduce this music producer to new audiences. He shocked the crowd in October by bringing out several heavy-hitting surprise guests, like RL Grime and Flosstradamus. ISOxo additionally teased several new unreleased IDs, including one coveted collaboration with fellow bass music virtuoso G Jones.

You can purchase tickets to ISOxo's New York headlining debut here.

