ISOxo Announces Massive "Nightrealm" Stage Takeover at HARD Summer 2022

In the midst of a bona fide breakout year, ISOxo has announced a potentially career-defining move.

The esteemed EDM.com Class of 2022 member will helm a stage takeover at HARD Summer, where he's bound to shock and awe with his patented "Nightrealm" experience. The takeover, which takes its name from ISO's breathtaking Nightrealm EP, will go down on Saturday, July 30th.

It's a double whammy for the young bass music virtuoso, whose hotly anticipated appearance at HARD Summer also marks his first-ever music festival performance. The takeover of the festival's Corona Stage will offer his second DJ set of the night after his official debut earlier on the Green Stage, where he's promised an appearance from an "incredibly special guest."

But it's at the Corona Stage takeover where ISO will be joined by his unquestioned fan-favorite collaborator: Knock2. The prodigious producers have been surging in lockstep, gliding on the wings of their soaring "ISOKNOCK" mixes, which have helped catapult each to electronic music stardom in little time. They will debut the third installment of the mix series, dubbed "Niteharts," by way of a B2B DJ set in the headlining slot of the "Nightrealm" takeover.

"We’ve had this concept in our heads for a very long time after both of our debut EPs dropped and now we finally get to execute it live at our dream festival," ISOxo said in an Instagram post.

Joining ISOxo and Knock2 for the remainder of the momentous HARD takeover are Flosstradamus, Mr. Carmack, JAWNS and FrostTop, among others.

Meanwhile, ISO and company will be joined by over 100 artists at HARD Summer 2022. The festival's lineup features Porter Robinson, Madeon, Alison Wonderland, Tchami, TroyBoi, SIDEPIECE, NGHTMRE, Chris Lake, GRiZ, TOKiMONSTA and many more.

HARD Summer is scheduled for July 29-31, 2022 at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California. You can purchase passes here.

