Skip to main content
ISOxo Announces Massive "Nightrealm" Stage Takeover at HARD Summer 2022

ISOxo Announces Massive "Nightrealm" Stage Takeover at HARD Summer 2022

ISOxo and Knock2 will headline the "Nightrealm" takeover by performing the third installment of their fan-favorite "ISOKNOCK" mix series.

c/o Press

ISOxo and Knock2 will headline the "Nightrealm" takeover by performing the third installment of their fan-favorite "ISOKNOCK" mix series.

In the midst of a bona fide breakout year, ISOxo has announced a potentially career-defining move.

The esteemed EDM.com Class of 2022 member will helm a stage takeover at HARD Summer, where he's bound to shock and awe with his patented "Nightrealm" experience. The takeover, which takes its name from ISO's breathtaking Nightrealm EP, will go down on Saturday, July 30th.

It's a double whammy for the young bass music virtuoso, whose hotly anticipated appearance at HARD Summer also marks his first-ever music festival performance. The takeover of the festival's Corona Stage will offer his second DJ set of the night after his official debut earlier on the Green Stage, where he's promised an appearance from an "incredibly special guest."

But it's at the Corona Stage takeover where ISO will be joined by his unquestioned fan-favorite collaborator: Knock2. The prodigious producers have been surging in lockstep, gliding on the wings of their soaring "ISOKNOCK" mixes, which have helped catapult each to electronic music stardom in little time. They will debut the third installment of the mix series, dubbed "Niteharts," by way of a B2B DJ set in the headlining slot of the "Nightrealm" takeover.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

A7_09879
EVENTS

ISOxo Announces Massive "Nightrealm" Stage Takeover at HARD Summer 2022

ISOxo and Knock2 will headline the "Nightrealm" takeover by performing the third installment of their fan-favorite "ISOKNOCK" mix series.

By Jason Heffler54 seconds ago
Logan Garrett Subrinse Gorilla Zoe
MUSIC RELEASES

Logan Garrett and Subrinse Enlist Gorilla Zoe for Tech House Heater

With roots in dance music and hip-hop culture, the two producers are able to combine their talents masterfully on “Kelly Rollin.”

By EDM.com Staff13 hours ago
general heart hands
Lifestyle

Discover the Frequency of Love In "Love Hertz," a New EDM-Inspired Novel

Set in the world of electronic dance music, "Love Hertz" is a romantic comedy with a sci-fi twist.

By Carlie Belbin13 hours ago

"We’ve had this concept in our heads for a very long time after both of our debut EPs dropped and now we finally get to execute it live at our dream festival," ISOxo said in an Instagram post.

Joining ISOxo and Knock2 for the remainder of the momentous HARD takeover are Flosstradamus, Mr. Carmack, JAWNS and FrostTop, among others.

Meanwhile, ISO and company will be joined by over 100 artists at HARD Summer 2022. The festival's lineup features Porter Robinson, Madeon, Alison Wonderland, Tchami, TroyBoi, SIDEPIECE, NGHTMRE, Chris Lake, GRiZ, TOKiMONSTA and many more.

HARD Summer is scheduled for July 29-31, 2022 at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California. You can purchase passes here.

FOLLOW ISOXO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ISOxo
Twitter: twitter.com/isoxo_
Instagram: instagram.com/isoxo_
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dwtO3h

Related

A7_09879
NEWS

ISOxo Announces Debut Music Festival Performance

It's a full circle moment for the Class of 2022 artist, who said HARD Summer was the first festival he ever attended.

A7_09879
EVENTS

ISOxo to Make New York Headlining Debut

Brownies & Lemonade is spearheading the first-ever NYC headline gig for the EDM.com Class of 2022 inductee.

HARD Summer
EVENTS

HARD Summer Announces 2021 Return and Dates

Insomniac continues to floor the gas pedal on its 2021 return to the dance music event space.

Moore Kismet
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Bass-Fueled Mix From Moore Kismet Ahead of HARD Summer 2022 [Exclusive]

Part of HARD's annual mix series, the tape includes unreleased tracks by the Class of 2021 star as well as a handful of selections off their debut album, "UNIVERSE."

A7_09879
MUSIC RELEASES

ISOxo Strikes Gold With Frenetic Trap Flip of "Chargé": Listen

ISOxo's latest edit was heard making the rounds at EDC Las Vegas last month.

A stage and crowd shot from HARD Summer.
EVENTS

HARD Summer Announces 2019 Edition

The 13th annual HARD Summer will return to Fontana, California.

ISOxo
MUSIC RELEASES

ISOxo's Debut EP is a Showcase of the Future of Trap Music: Listen

"Nightrealm" is a tour de force for the prodigious electronic music producer, whose long-awaited debut was snapped up by RL Grime's Sable Valley imprint.

15 (1) (1)
EVENTS

Brownies & Lemonade Announce Stacked Lineup for First-Ever Weekend Takeover in Lake Havasu City

Bauuer, Party Favor, Snakehips, Whethan, Blanke, and many more are slated to perform.