Jamie Jones Unveils Lineup for Paradise in the Park 2021

Jamie Jones Unveils Lineup for Paradise in the Park 2021

The beloved house music show returns to Downtown LA for the third time on August 21st.
Author:
Publish date:

Kaitlin Parry

The beloved house music show returns to Downtown LA for the third time on August 21st.

Los Angeles is scheduled to host some exciting electronic shows this summer, most notably Jamie Jones' renowned Paradise in the Park. Jones has now unveiled the lineup for this year's event, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 21st.

One of today's most widely recognized dance music stars, Jones has become intertwined with LA's house music scene over the past two decades. The 2021 Paradise in the Park bill is topped off by festival regular and No. 19 record label head Art Department. Other supporting acts include rising house star Detlef and Crosstown Rebel’s Yulia Niko.

The fest will take place at a brand new location, Pershing Square, a historic landmark in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. It's an urban setting surrounded by skyscrapers, serving as the perfect backdrop for outdoor dancing under the summer sun. 

unnamed

Paradise first kicked off in 2012 as a summer residency and has gradually evolved into an internationally recognized event. It first debuted with a sold out show at MacArthur Park in 2017 before heading to Grant Park for another sold out event in 2019.

2017 was the beginning of the collaboration on the event with LA promoter Future Primitive. Best known for their unique outdoor dance music events, the brand has collaborated on other likeminded parties such as Guy Gerber’s Rumors and Lee Burridge’s All Day I Dream. 

Tickets for Paradise in the Park are currently available here

FOLLOW PARADISE IN THE PARK:

Facebook: facebook.com/ParadiseInParadise
Twitter: twitter.com/ParadisePrds
Instagram: instagram.com/paradiseprds

Related

Brooklyn Mirage
EVENTS

The Brooklyn Mirage Ends 2018 Season With Jamie Jones’ Paradise & The Cityfox Experience

The venue has boasted the best of house & techno on a booming sound system in a setting fit for the summer.

Tiesto Creamfields
EVENTS

Nina Kravitz, Afrojack, Jamie Jones, More Added to Creamfields 2021 Lineup

Tickets to the renowned UK festival are on sale now.

80780885_534201073836412_2744303820891750400_n
EVENTS

Pride In The Park Chicago Announces 2021 Lineup With Tiësto, Gryffin, More

Pride Chicago returns for its second year in June with a dynamic and diverse lineup.

Juliana Bernstein for Insomniac Events 4
EVENTS

Insomniac's Day Trip Festival Unveils Stellar Lineup, Adds Second Day

The brand new two-day house music festival will take place at LA Waterfront on July 3rd and 4th.

Hot Since 82
MUSIC RELEASES

Hot Since 82 Unveils Intimate Album "Recovery" Featuring Boy George, Jamie Jones, Rudimental, More

“Amongst all the chaos this year, I've managed to channel a lot of positivity into this album.”

rufus du sol
EVENTS

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Additional Southern California Headlining Shows

The trio added a third headline date at Banc of California Stadium due to extremely high demand.

Famous DJs behind the decks at Your Paradise Fiji 2018.
EVENTS

Your Paradise Fiji Announces Full Lineup for 2019 Event

A-Trak, Gorgon City, Mija and more are billed for Your Paradise Fiji 2019.

eprom g jones
EVENTS

EPROM and G Jones are Going B2B at Upcoming Lighting in a Bottle Stream: See the Full Lineup

In lieu of the beloved festival brand's IRL event, the second digital installment of Lighting in a Bottle will also feature SOFI TUKKER, Aluna, and more.