Jamie Jones Unveils Lineup for Paradise in the Park 2021

The beloved house music show returns to Downtown LA for the third time on August 21st.

Los Angeles is scheduled to host some exciting electronic shows this summer, most notably Jamie Jones' renowned Paradise in the Park. Jones has now unveiled the lineup for this year's event, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 21st.

One of today's most widely recognized dance music stars, Jones has become intertwined with LA's house music scene over the past two decades. The 2021 Paradise in the Park bill is topped off by festival regular and No. 19 record label head Art Department. Other supporting acts include rising house star Detlef and Crosstown Rebel’s Yulia Niko.

The fest will take place at a brand new location, Pershing Square, a historic landmark in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles. It's an urban setting surrounded by skyscrapers, serving as the perfect backdrop for outdoor dancing under the summer sun.

Paradise first kicked off in 2012 as a summer residency and has gradually evolved into an internationally recognized event. It first debuted with a sold out show at MacArthur Park in 2017 before heading to Grant Park for another sold out event in 2019.

2017 was the beginning of the collaboration on the event with LA promoter Future Primitive. Best known for their unique outdoor dance music events, the brand has collaborated on other likeminded parties such as Guy Gerber’s Rumors and Lee Burridge’s All Day I Dream.

Tickets for Paradise in the Park are currently available here.

FOLLOW PARADISE IN THE PARK:

Facebook: facebook.com/ParadiseInParadise

Twitter: twitter.com/ParadisePrds

Instagram: instagram.com/paradiseprds