Jean-Michel Jarre Rings In 2021 With "Welcome To The Other Side" Stream to 75 Million Viewers: Watch

Jean-Michel Jarre Rings In 2021 With "Welcome To The Other Side" Stream to 75 Million Viewers: Watch

The concert spectacular aired live from a virtual Notre-Dame and is available to stream now.
Author:
Publish date:

Credit: Louis Adrien LeBlay

Set in the virtual environment of the global landmark, the Notre-Dame de Paris, Jean-Michel Jarre ushered us into the new year with a livestream concert spectacular called "Welcome To The Other Side." The detail and realism that went into the production were outstanding, thanks to a team of 100 artists, designers, and technicians on a three-monthlong project quested to recreate the Notre-Dame de Paris in virtual reality. 

Attracting 75 million viewers globally, Jarre continued to push the boundaries of what a live show can be. Viewer numbers were pulled in from many platforms, including virtual reality environments VRChat and Oculus Venues, as well as national and international TV and radio broadcasts. Social media sites such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Weibo, Bilibili, and Douyin also added to the count. A large portion of viewership came because The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) made the event available to their national TV and radio partners in Europe and around the world free of charge.

Produced in partnership with VRrOOm, the City of Paris, and under the patronage of UNESCO, the show was the official live midnight countdown from Paris. Watch the full livestream below.

While viewers watched the stunning visual light show, Jarre was not far away from the cathedral performing live from inside Studio Gabriel. The 50-minute concert featured tracks from Jarre's most recent album Electronica as well as newly reworked versions of his classics, Oxygèn, and Equinoxe. Jarre's virtuosic creativity—partnered with VRrOOm's VR designers—created a concert spectacular that falls nothing short of his world-renowned outdoor performances.

The concert is available to stream now on all platforms here.

Jean-Michel Jarre - Welcome To The Other Side

FOLLOW JEAN-MICHEL JARRE:

Website: jeanmicheljarre.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jeanmicheljarre
Twitter: twitter.com/jeanmicheljarre
Instagram: instagram.com/jeanmicheljarre
Spotify: spoti.fi/3pSIDkW

Related

0510_Jarre-DeadSea-Erik-Voake
EVENTS

Jean-Michel Jarre Announces New Year's Eye VR Performance at Virtualized Notre-Dame de Paris

"I believe that VR will become tomorrow, a mode of expression in its own right."

General
EVENTS

Rave Responsibly: EDM.com's 2020 New Year's Streaming Guide

Because being stuck at home doesn't mean you can't rave.

bob moses
NEWS

Bob Moses Announces Exclusive Streaming Partnership With Twitch

The first stream will take place Friday, October 23rd.

Steve Aoki, Halsey, BTS, Lauv
EVENTS

Steve Aoki, Halsey, and Lauv to Join BTS for New Year's Eve Streaming Event

The Weverse-powered performance will also feature sets from Lee Hyun, GFriend, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

ZHU
EVENTS

Watch ZHU Perform Live on a Moving Train in Montana

ZHU is live from a train for the "Tito’s Made to Order: North" festival stream.

Mainstage+-+1
EVENTS

Want to Know How Tomorrowland Pulled Off Its First-Ever Virtual Festival? Watch Their Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

Check out exclusive interviews and never-before-seen photos and footage from Tomorrowland's historic virtual music festival.

ALUNA
EVENTS

Aluna Curates All Black, POC, Female Lineup for Virtual "Rodeo Rave" Festival

The stream will go live via Twitch on November 1st.

0510_Jarre-DeadSea-Erik-Voake
EVENTS

Witness Jean-Michel Jarre Bring His Compositions to Life at Seattle's Paramount Theatre

Hot off his performance at Coachella, Jean-Michel Jarre will be taking over Seattle's Paramount Theatre