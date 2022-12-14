Skip to main content
Detroit Techno Icon Jeff Mills Soundtracks Dior's Fall 2023 Runway Show at Pyramids of Giza

Detroit Techno Icon Jeff Mills Soundtracks Dior's Fall 2023 Runway Show at Pyramids of Giza

"The Wizard" partnered with fashion designer Kim Jones for Dior's science fiction-influenced collection.

Basic Sounds

"The Wizard" partnered with fashion designer Kim Jones for Dior's science fiction-influenced collection.

Detroit techno legend Jeff Mills was the artist behind the sound of Dior's Fall 2023 runway show soundtrack.

Affectionately known as "The Wizard," Mills partnered with fashion designer Kim Jones for the science fiction-influenced collection. The Dior show, which went down Sunday, December 4th, was aptly titled "Celestial." Flaunting bright, futuristic and otherworldly fashion in front of the Pyramids of Giza, the runway could've easily been a Cercle show.

Throughout the show, Mills' tracks "Step To Enchantment," "Gamma Player," "Microbe" and "Daphnis (Keeler's Gap)" accompanied the flashy walks. Jones mentioned that techno is a perfect complementary genre for the elements of the 75-piece assortment.

"My interest in ancient Egypt is about the stars and the sky," reads a statement from Jones on Dior's website. "It's that fascination with the ancient world and parallels with what we look at today; what we inherited from them and what we are still learning from the past."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Skyline Festival, Lauren Lane
EVENTS

Los Angeles’ Skyline Festival Unveils Stellar 2023 Lineup

The fest is set for February 2023 at Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles.

By Brooke Bierman
jeff mills
EVENTS

Detroit Techno Icon Jeff Mills Soundtracks Dior's Fall 2023 Runway Show at Pyramids of Giza

"The Wizard" partnered with fashion designer Kim Jones for Dior's science fiction-influenced collection.

By Lennon Cihak
Liquid Stranger brings the DIMENSIONS tour to The Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canda for an electronic dance music (edm) live concert.
EVENTS

Liquid Stranger Is No Stranger to a Good Time On the "DIMENSIONS" Tour

You are in Liquid Stranger's safe hands.

By Shakiel Mahjouri

Check out footage from the fashion show below. 

Mills' performance at the fashion show came shortly after the release of his newest EP, Extension, which came out on November 25th. Previous to that, Mills released two albums, Wonderland and Mind Power Mind Control. He also showcased a live interpretation of Tomorrow Comes The Harvest at London's Southbank Centre, which was originally released in 2018. 

Finally, Mills collaborated with Tokyo-based artist Yasushi Ide.

Tags
terms:
FashionDiorEgyptJeff MillsTechno

Related

Balenciaga Bang & Olufsen The Speaker Bag
Lifestyle

Balenciaga and Bang & Olufsen's Speaker Handbag Is a Rich Audiophile Fashionista's Fantasy

The Speaker Bag is the loudest statement in fashion.

Richie Hawtin
Lifestyle

Listen to Richie Hawtin's New Prada Runway Music

"Inxtro" is one of four lengthy tracks conceptualized around the fashion house's 2021 runway shows.

movement chris lake
EVENTS

Look Inside the First Edition of Detroit's Iconic Movement Music Festival Since 2019

EDM.com was on the ground at Movement 2022 to capture photos from performances by Richie Hawtin, Loco Dice, Gorgon City, GRiZ and more.

Hatshepsut Temple in Luxor Egypt
EVENTS

Cercle's First 2023 Show Is at a 3,500-Year-Old Temple In Egypt—And You Can Attend

Adriatique will be performing an extremely rare set at the historic mortuary temple of Hatshepsut.

cdn.uc.assets.prezly-1
EVENTS

Four Fall Shows Announced for Adam Beyer 🔲 Cirez D

This is going to be one for the books!

5a45be39e709bb7ecb42eea4-L
Lifestyle

12 Fresh Party Fashion Trends to try out this New Year's Eve

Ring in 2018 with one of these fashion forward trends.

Dancing In A Nightclub
FEATURES

STUDY SUGGESTS THERE'S A REASON WHY SOME PEOPLE WON'T DANCE TO TECHNO

The Science Behind Genres and Danceability

Movement
EVENTS

Movement Detroit Announces Free "Micro" Festival for Memorial Day Weekend 2021

Motor City residents still have the chance to take in a minimal dose of Movement this year over Memorial Day Weekend.