NYC Nightlife Staple Jonathan Peters is Taking to the Virtual Stage Tonight

Illustrious New York City DJ, producer, remixer, and nightlife staple Jonathan Peters is taking to the virtual stage for a can't-miss digital DJ set. The stream is going down tonight, August 8th, at 9PM ET (6PM PT).

Perhaps best known for his scintillating progressive house remix of Whitney Houston's "My Love Is Your Love," Peters has been going strong in the electronic music world since 1985. He has a storied history with fabled former NYC nightclub Sound Factory, among others, and his contributions to the NYC EDM scene at large are innumerable. In light of COVID-19, he is now taking his talents to the increasingly robust livestreaming landscape.

Peters' livestream event is sponsored by MYSPACEVAPES, a renowned vaping company who has been operating for over five years with some of the best products out there. You can tune in at 9PM ET (6PM PT) via his Twitch channel or Facebook page and check out his "My Love Is Your Love" remix below.

