EDM.com's Guide to Fourth of July 2022 Events In New York City

Fireworks, family and barbeques embody the traditional American spirit of celebrating the Fourth of July. But for beat-hungry revelers, a true celebration isn’t complete without thumping live music.

Electronic dance music enthusiasts spending the holiday weekend in New York are spoiled with dozens of events over the coming days. From day parties and boat cruises to nightclubs and warehouses, there are plenty of ways to get your live music fix in the Big Apple during Fourth of July Weekend.

Avoid the dreaded Google search rabbit hole and pick your poison through EDM.com’s curation of the best electronic music shows in New York this weekend.

Wooli, Nurko, Jiqui

Date: Friday, July 1, 9:30 PM

Location: Boat cruise departing from 353 West Street, Manhattan

Genres: Dubstep, future bass, melodic bass

Date: Friday, July 1, 10:00 PM

Location: Brooklyn Mirage

Genres: House, techno

Nastia, Koloah, Stef Mendesidis, Lady Starlight, Bejenec, Nastia Muravyova, NOIZAR

Date: Friday, July 1, 10:00 PM

Location: Knockdown Center

Genre: Techno

J. Worra, Santé

Date: Friday, July 1, 10:00 PM

Location: Quantum Brooklyn

Genre: House

Nitti Gritti, So Dope

Date: Friday, July 1, 10:00 PM

Location: Harbor NYC

Genres: Dubstep, bass house, trap

Hot Since 82, Dennis Ferrer, SOHMI, Alan Nieves, Fiin

Date: Saturday, July 2, 3:00 PM

Location: Knockdown Center

Genres: House, techno

Hotel Garuda, Kahani, AKKI

Date: Saturday, July 2, 3:00 PM

Location: Elsewhere - Rooftop

Genres: Deep house, melodic house

4B, Chuwe, Damien Anthony

Date: Saturday, July 2, 7:00 PM

Location: Circle Line boat cruise departing from 12th Ave & W 42nd St

Genres: Jersey club, trap, future bass

Bob Moses (club set), Joris Voorn, TOKiMONSTA, AMÉMÉ, Atish, Booka Shade (live), Henry Saiz, Jozif, Justin Martin, Kate Simko, Red Axes, Alice Iguchi, Ella Darr, Lauren Ritter

Date: Saturday, July 2, 7:00 PM

Location: Brooklyn Mirage

Genres: House, techno

Ardalan, Matthew Dear (DJ Set), J.Robb (DJ Set), Mari Ella, moresoupplease, Roman Martinez, Johnny Panga

Date: Saturday, July 2, 10:00 PM

Location: Elsewhere

Genres: House, techno

Yousef, Technasia, Andres Romero

Date: Saturday, July 2, 10:00 PM

Location: Sunset Park Rooftop

Genres: House, techno

SOFI TUKKER

Date: Saturday, July 2, 11:00 PM

Location: Marquee

Genre: Dance-pop

Dzeko

Date: Saturday, July 2, 11:00 PM

Location: Lavo

Genres: Electro house, deep house

Soul Clap, Wolf + Lamb, Matt FX, Morgan, The Waves, Greg Paulus

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2:00 PM

Location: Scenery Roof

Genre: House

Claptone

Date: Sunday, July 3, 3:00 PM

Location: The Summer Club

Genres: House

Jaenga, ShiShi, Sythyst, Crizzle, Georgi, A.S.A, Kitty Pack, OurFriendSteve, Bleda, ZäHna, NRG, Lightweight

Date: Sunday, July 3, 8:00 PM

Location: Brooklyn Monarch

Genres: House, bass

Edx

Date: Monday, July 4, 2:00 PM

Location: Freehold Brooklyn

Genre: Deep house

Keinemusik: &ME, Rampa, Adam Port

Date: Monday, July 4, 3:00 PM

Location: Knockdown Center

Genres: House, techno

NGHTMRE, ATLiens, Kill the Noise, YOOKiE

Date: Monday, July 4, 4:00 PM

Location: Brooklyn Mirage

Genres: Dubstep, trap

Francesca Lombardo, Holosound, RICK ROSA

Date: Monday, July 4, 6:00 PM

Location: The Williamsburg Hotel

Genre: Techno

