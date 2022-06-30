Skip to main content
EDM.com's Guide to Fourth of July 2022 Events In New York City

From day parties and boat cruises to nightclubs and warehouses, there are plenty of ways to get your live music fix in the Big Apple during Fourth of July Weekend.

Bryan Kwon

Fireworks, family and barbeques embody the traditional American spirit of celebrating the Fourth of July. But for beat-hungry revelers, a true celebration isn’t complete without thumping live music.

Electronic dance music enthusiasts spending the holiday weekend in New York are spoiled with dozens of events over the coming days. From day parties and boat cruises to nightclubs and warehouses, there are plenty of ways to get your live music fix in the Big Apple during Fourth of July Weekend.

Avoid the dreaded Google search rabbit hole and pick your poison through EDM.com’s curation of the best electronic music shows in New York this weekend.

Wooli, Nurko, Jiqui

Date: Friday, July 1, 9:30 PM
Location: Boat cruise departing from 353 West Street, Manhattan
Genres: Dubstep, future bass, melodic bass
Tickets: Purchase here

Dom Dolla, Lee Foss, Westend, Torren Foot, Abco

Date: Friday, July 1, 10:00 PM
Location: Brooklyn Mirage
Genres: House, techno
Tickets: Purchase here

Poster with lineup reveal for Dom Dolla's debut Brooklyn Mirage show

Nastia, Koloah, Stef Mendesidis, Lady Starlight, Bejenec, Nastia Muravyova, NOIZAR

Date: Friday, July 1, 10:00 PM
Location: Knockdown Center
Genre: Techno
Tickets: Purchase here

J. Worra, Santé

Date: Friday, July 1, 10:00 PM
Location: Quantum Brooklyn
Genre: House
Tickets: Purchase here

Nitti Gritti, So Dope

Date: Friday, July 1, 10:00 PM
Location: Harbor NYC
Genres: Dubstep, bass house, trap
Tickets: Purchase here

Hot Since 82, Dennis Ferrer, SOHMI, Alan Nieves, Fiin

Date: Saturday, July 2, 3:00 PM
Location: Knockdown Center
Genres: House, techno
Tickets: Purchase here

Hotel Garuda, Kahani, AKKI

Date: Saturday, July 2, 3:00 PM
Location: Elsewhere - Rooftop
Genres: Deep house, melodic house
Tickets: Purchase here

4B, Chuwe, Damien Anthony

Date: Saturday, July 2, 7:00 PM
Location: Circle Line boat cruise departing from 12th Ave & W 42nd St
Genres: Jersey club, trap, future bass
Tickets: Purchase here

Bob Moses (club set), Joris Voorn, TOKiMONSTA, AMÉMÉ, Atish, Booka Shade (live), Henry Saiz, Jozif, Justin Martin, Kate Simko, Red Axes, Alice Iguchi, Ella Darr, Lauren Ritter

Date: Saturday, July 2, 7:00 PM
Location: Brooklyn Mirage
Genres: House, techno
Tickets: Purchase here

Ardalan, Matthew Dear (DJ Set), J.Robb (DJ Set), Mari Ella, moresoupplease, Roman Martinez, Johnny Panga

Date: Saturday, July 2, 10:00 PM
Location: Elsewhere
Genres: House, techno
Tickets: Purchase here

Yousef, Technasia, Andres Romero

Date: Saturday, July 2, 10:00 PM
Location: Sunset Park Rooftop
Genres: House, techno
Tickets: Purchase here

SOFI TUKKER

Date: Saturday, July 2, 11:00 PM
Location: Marquee
Genre: Dance-pop
Tickets: Purchase here

Dzeko

Date: Saturday, July 2, 11:00 PM
Location: Lavo
Genres: Electro house, deep house
Tickets: Purchase here

Soul Clap, Wolf + Lamb, Matt FX, Morgan, The Waves, Greg Paulus

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2:00 PM
Location: Scenery Roof
Genre: House
Tickets: Purchase here

Claptone

Date: Sunday, July 3, 3:00 PM
Location: The Summer Club
Genres: House
Tickets: Purchase here

Jaenga, ShiShi, Sythyst, Crizzle, Georgi, A.S.A, Kitty Pack, OurFriendSteve, Bleda, ZäHna, NRG, Lightweight

Date: Sunday, July 3, 8:00 PM
Location: Brooklyn Monarch
Genres: House, bass
Tickets: Purchase here

Edx

Date: Monday, July 4, 2:00 PM
Location: Freehold Brooklyn
Genre: Deep house
Tickets: Purchase here

Keinemusik: &ME, Rampa, Adam Port

Date: Monday, July 4, 3:00 PM
Location: Knockdown Center
Genres: House, techno
Tickets: Purchase here

NGHTMRE, ATLiens, Kill the Noise, YOOKiE

Date: Monday, July 4, 4:00 PM
Location: Brooklyn Mirage
Genres: Dubstep, trap
Tickets: Purchase here

Francesca Lombardo, Holosound, RICK ROSA

Date: Monday, July 4, 6:00 PM
Location: The Williamsburg Hotel
Genre: Techno
Tickets: Purchase here

