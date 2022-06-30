EDM.com's Guide to Fourth of July 2022 Events In New York City
Fireworks, family and barbeques embody the traditional American spirit of celebrating the Fourth of July. But for beat-hungry revelers, a true celebration isn’t complete without thumping live music.
Electronic dance music enthusiasts spending the holiday weekend in New York are spoiled with dozens of events over the coming days. From day parties and boat cruises to nightclubs and warehouses, there are plenty of ways to get your live music fix in the Big Apple during Fourth of July Weekend.
Avoid the dreaded Google search rabbit hole and pick your poison through EDM.com’s curation of the best electronic music shows in New York this weekend.
Wooli, Nurko, Jiqui
Date: Friday, July 1, 9:30 PM
Location: Boat cruise departing from 353 West Street, Manhattan
Genres: Dubstep, future bass, melodic bass
Tickets: Purchase here
Dom Dolla, Lee Foss, Westend, Torren Foot, Abco
Date: Friday, July 1, 10:00 PM
Location: Brooklyn Mirage
Genres: House, techno
Tickets: Purchase here
Nastia, Koloah, Stef Mendesidis, Lady Starlight, Bejenec, Nastia Muravyova, NOIZAR
Date: Friday, July 1, 10:00 PM
Location: Knockdown Center
Genre: Techno
Tickets: Purchase here
J. Worra, Santé
Date: Friday, July 1, 10:00 PM
Location: Quantum Brooklyn
Genre: House
Tickets: Purchase here
Nitti Gritti, So Dope
Date: Friday, July 1, 10:00 PM
Location: Harbor NYC
Genres: Dubstep, bass house, trap
Tickets: Purchase here
Hot Since 82, Dennis Ferrer, SOHMI, Alan Nieves, Fiin
Date: Saturday, July 2, 3:00 PM
Location: Knockdown Center
Genres: House, techno
Tickets: Purchase here
Hotel Garuda, Kahani, AKKI
Date: Saturday, July 2, 3:00 PM
Location: Elsewhere - Rooftop
Genres: Deep house, melodic house
Tickets: Purchase here
4B, Chuwe, Damien Anthony
Date: Saturday, July 2, 7:00 PM
Location: Circle Line boat cruise departing from 12th Ave & W 42nd St
Genres: Jersey club, trap, future bass
Tickets: Purchase here
Bob Moses (club set), Joris Voorn, TOKiMONSTA, AMÉMÉ, Atish, Booka Shade (live), Henry Saiz, Jozif, Justin Martin, Kate Simko, Red Axes, Alice Iguchi, Ella Darr, Lauren Ritter
Date: Saturday, July 2, 7:00 PM
Location: Brooklyn Mirage
Genres: House, techno
Tickets: Purchase here
Ardalan, Matthew Dear (DJ Set), J.Robb (DJ Set), Mari Ella, moresoupplease, Roman Martinez, Johnny Panga
Date: Saturday, July 2, 10:00 PM
Location: Elsewhere
Genres: House, techno
Tickets: Purchase here
Yousef, Technasia, Andres Romero
Date: Saturday, July 2, 10:00 PM
Location: Sunset Park Rooftop
Genres: House, techno
Tickets: Purchase here
SOFI TUKKER
Date: Saturday, July 2, 11:00 PM
Location: Marquee
Genre: Dance-pop
Tickets: Purchase here
Dzeko
Date: Saturday, July 2, 11:00 PM
Location: Lavo
Genres: Electro house, deep house
Tickets: Purchase here
Soul Clap, Wolf + Lamb, Matt FX, Morgan, The Waves, Greg Paulus
Date: Sunday, July 3, 2:00 PM
Location: Scenery Roof
Genre: House
Tickets: Purchase here
Claptone
Date: Sunday, July 3, 3:00 PM
Location: The Summer Club
Genres: House
Tickets: Purchase here
Jaenga, ShiShi, Sythyst, Crizzle, Georgi, A.S.A, Kitty Pack, OurFriendSteve, Bleda, ZäHna, NRG, Lightweight
Date: Sunday, July 3, 8:00 PM
Location: Brooklyn Monarch
Genres: House, bass
Tickets: Purchase here
Edx
Date: Monday, July 4, 2:00 PM
Location: Freehold Brooklyn
Genre: Deep house
Tickets: Purchase here
Keinemusik: &ME, Rampa, Adam Port
Date: Monday, July 4, 3:00 PM
Location: Knockdown Center
Genres: House, techno
Tickets: Purchase here
NGHTMRE, ATLiens, Kill the Noise, YOOKiE
Date: Monday, July 4, 4:00 PM
Location: Brooklyn Mirage
Genres: Dubstep, trap
Tickets: Purchase here
Francesca Lombardo, Holosound, RICK ROSA
Date: Monday, July 4, 6:00 PM
Location: The Williamsburg Hotel
Genre: Techno
Tickets: Purchase here