Adam Beyer, Honey Dijon, Maceo Plex, More to Perform at Junction 2 Festival in 2021

The organizers of London's Junction 2 Festival have officially unveiled the event's 2021 lineup and it does not disappoint. After taking a year off due to the impact of COVID-19 and switching gears to the 3D digital market, they plan to bring the fest back to Boston Manor Park bigger and better than ever on June 4th and 5th, 2021 with some of the biggest names house and techno have to offer.

The weekend will begin with sets from Four Tet, Honey Dijon, Jon Hopkins, Joy Orbison, Nina Kraviz, and more. Saturday's lineup is just as impressive with performances by Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Blawan, Mind Against, and Maceo Plex, among others. If you are looking for a festival to plan out your return to live events, Junction 2 should be at the top of your list.

The beauty of Junction 2 lies in its atmosphere. Held underneath a motorway, the industrial ambiance melds with the beauty of Boston Manor Park as the perfect backdrop to the gritty, alternative sound of its artists. The festival's popularity saw it expand to two days in 2019, showcasing not only established acts, but also promoting rising stars in house and techno.

Tickets for Junction 2 Festival go on sale today, Friday, September 11th, here. To get ready for what's in store in 2021, check out next year's full lineup and the 2019 aftermovie below.

J2 2021 Official Lineup

