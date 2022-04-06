Skip to main content
Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd Replace Kanye West As Coachella 2022 Headliner

The "Moth To A Flame" collaborators will perform in the festival-closing slot on Sunday night.

Alexander Wessely

Less than two weeks ahead of Coachella, the festival has confirmed that Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd will headline in lieu of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The "Moth To A Flame" collaborators will perform in the festival-closing slot on Sunday night of each weekend, April 15-17 and April 22-24. It's worth noting that the day's three top-billed acts—Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd and Doja Cat—are all managed by Wassim "Sal" Slaiby's SalXCo firm.

Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia are on the verge of releasing their long-awaited debut album, Paradise Again, on April 15th. The supergroup also recently contributed production to two songs from The Weeknd's chart-topping 5th studio album, Dawn FM.

Swedish House Mafia.

Swedish House Mafia.

The news arrives after a tumultuous week for Ye, who was the subject of widespread rumors surrounding his withdrawal from the lineup, first reported by TMZ. He eventually pulled out Monday under unclear circumstances, but a source told Variety that he hadn't rehearsed or prepared for the performance.

"I’m so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year," said Paul Tollett, President and CEO of Goldenvoice, the festival's promoter. “Coachella has a special relationship with Abel and I’m so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage."

Coachella organizers have released a revised poster with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd as headliners.

