Kaskade Announces 7-Date California Drive-In Concert Tour

Kaskade is officially swerving into the drive-in concert lane after announcing a huge 7-date tour circuit in California.

The Grammy Award-nominated electronic music vet's new "Road Trip" tour kicks off with twin Anaheim shows on October 30th and 31st before heading to Pleasanton for three back-to-back mid-November dates. Kaskade will then make a stop in Ventura on November 20th before tying a bow on the tour the following day in Del Mar.

You can sign up for pre-sale tickets now via Kaskade's website. Anyone who signs up will have access to tickets two hours before they go on sale to the public. Tickets will then officially go on sale on Thursday, October 15th at 10AM PT, when you can use your pre-sale access code to purchase passes. After that, general tickets will be on sale two hours later at 12PM PT.

"I'm not unique in feeling restless, and the need to get out has become more than an itch, it's full-on. So knowing that I have a lot of West Coast Massive fans feeling the same way, I've decided to move the party from our living rooms to the drive-in," Kaskade said. "It's safe, and it'll give us all a way to get up and get down from the safety of our cars."

"Things aren't 'normal' yet, and this is a new experience, but I'm not mad at that," he continued. "I'm looking forward to playing music and seeing those faces, whether there is a windshield between us or not. It's still a connection, and that's what I'm here for."

"Road Trip" Tour Dates:

October 30-31: Anaheim, CA

November 12-14: Pleasanton, CA

November 20: Ventura, CA

November 21: Del Mar, CA

