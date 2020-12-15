Kaskade Announces California Drive-In NYE Event

Kaskade Announces California Drive-In NYE Event

After a series of recent drive-in shows throughout California, Kaskade is back for more.
Author:
Publish date:

Kaskade is looking forward to bidding 2020 goodbye with one last hurrah. The producer added a NYE drive-in concert to his schedule, set to take place in Norco, California just outside of Los Angeles.

Despite a year of limited show opportunities, Kaskade has managed to connect with his fans in a live setting more frequently than most. The producer landed on a number of virtual festivals, including the inaugural Digital Mirage Music Festival lineup, and he even played a breathtaking show at the Grand Canyon Skywalk. Over Halloween weekend, he took to the road in person to perform across California for his "Road Trip" tour.

Now it appears he's ready to hit the trail again. At the time of writing, due to COVID-19-related restrictions, doors will open to the Silverlakes Sports Complex at 3PM and there will be a 10PM curfew. Those attending will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing when outside of their vehicle.

Tickets to Kaskade's NYE show go on sale this Friday, December 18th. Fans can sign up for early access via the producer's website.

