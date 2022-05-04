Skip to main content
Kaskade Announces New Destination Music Festival In Cancún, Sun Soaked

Kaskade said the first-ever Sun Soaked "has become a unicorn in an over saturated festival world."

Tyler Gourley

A brand new destination festival from the mind of Kaskade could become dance music escapists' ultimate getaway.

Scheduled for December 16-18, 2022, the first-ever Sun Soaked event will go down at Cancún's all-inclusive Paradisus and Fiesta Americana Resorts, the home of sun-kissed destination festivals organized by Excision (Paradise Blue) and ILLENIUM (Ember Shores). Kaskade has joined forces with the promoters of those events, Festication, to organize Sun Soaked, the third in a series of artist-curated destination festivals.

According to the iconic Fire & Ice producer, he wants to break the mold of today's moth-eaten festival landscape.

"Sun Soaked has become a unicorn in an over saturated festival world. A perfect trinity of sun, water + sand," Kaskade said in a press release. "When we add music, everyone gets a day where they are elevated. Most people feel at least 3x better than normal (*not a scientific fact but most likely true). I’m so excited to bring Sun Soaked to such a special location in Cancún, Mexico. The chance to stretch it out and see where we can take this vibe is something that is going to be extraordinary."

Sun Soaked also offers a slew of experiential add-ons, like scuba diving excursions, catamaran expeditions, tours of ancient Tulum ruins and visits to Mexico's famous cenotes.

Packages start at $994 per person and include three nights' stay at either resort, as well as all-inclusive meals and drinks, transportation to and from the hotels, and access to every show throughout the weekend.

You can sign up for the Sun Soaked pre-sale here.

FOLLOW SUN SOAKED:

Facebook: facebook.com/SunSoakedFest
Twitter: twitter.com/sunsoaked
Instagram: instagram.com/sunsoaked

