Kaskade and deadmau5 Announce Massive Kx5 Stadium Concert In Los Angeles

The show's reveal comes as Kx5 are gearing up for their hotly anticipated live debut at EDC Las Vegas in May.

Mark Owens

When artists of deadmau5 and Kaskade's caliber join forces, anything is possible.

The two electronic music legends recently joined forces as Kx5 before releasing the first song under their collaborative nom de plume, a dazzling house track called "Escape" (with Hayla). They have now announced a massive stadium concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which is scheduled for December 10th, 2022.

The show's reveal comes as Kx5 are gearing up for their hotly anticipated live debut at EDC Las Vegas in May. The festival's organizers recently announced a staggering lineup for their 2022 edition.

In July 2021, Kaskade organized and headlined the first-ever electronic music show at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, the home of the NFL's Rams and Chargers. deadmau5 joined him for the historic performance, perhaps most notably when the two DJs turned back the clock and dropped their seminal 2008 track "I Remember."

Pre-sale tickets to Kx5's show at the Coliseum will be available at 9AM PT on Tuesday, April 5th. Fans can sign up for updates here.

