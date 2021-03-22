Kaskade and ILLENIUM to Headline Utah's Das Energi Festival 2021

Das Energi will return to its home at the Great Saltair on the shores of The Great Salt Lake in autumn 2021.



As the pandemic-era restrictions continue to wane across the country, promoters like Utah's V2 Presents are confidently advancing their plans for the 2021 summer festival season. As the leading dance music promoter in Salt Lake City, the company has announced the return of its flagship event, Das Energi Festival. Taking on the role as headliners for the event will be former Salt Lake resident Kaskade and future bass titan ILLENIUM.

Currently scheduled to take place August 13th and 14th, Das Energi will return to its home at the Great Saltair on the shores of The Great Salt Lake. A decadent venue known for its indoor space and sandy outdoor oasis, the site will be implementing major protocols to address the health and safety of its attendees during the pandemic. The locale will be reduced to its outdoor spaces with limited capacity and will be enforcing a mask policy throughout the event. Additionally, a health screening and temperature checks will be required to enter.

A color headshot of Kaskade (real name Ryan Raddon) over a black background.

Electronic music superstar Kaskade will join ILLENIUM as a headliner of the 2021 edition of Das Energi Festival.

As an emerging leader in the summer festival circuit, Das Energi Festival has become a favorite amongst festivalgoers in the Beehive State. Its setting on the waters of the vast lake allows for a picturesque environment amongst lush greenscapes and sandy turfs. Notable acts that have taken the stage amidst the backdrop of the Utah landscape include Above & Beyond, Marshmello, Chris Lake, and Seven Lions.

Tickets to Das Energi Festival go on sale Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 10AM MST. The full lineup for the two-day event will be revealed soon. For more information, head over to the festival's website.

