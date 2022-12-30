Skip to main content
Kaskade and John Summit Are Going B2B to Ring In 2023

Kaskade and John Summit Are Going B2B to Ring In 2023

Kaskade and John Summit are set to hit the stage together in the early hours of the new year at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

John Summit/Twitter

Kaskade and John Summit are set to hit the stage together in the early hours of the new year at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Kaskade and John Summit are setting the tone for 2023.

After Summit shockingly found out via Twitter that his own New Year's Eve show in Sacramento was canceled due to incoming "heavy rain," the house music star didn't let the misfortune rain on his parade.

It wasn't long before Summit was booked to perform at Kaskade's third annual NYE extravaganza in San Francisco, where he's set to perform at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on December 31st. The last-minute turn of events will see Summit take the stage for an hourlong DJ set at 10:45pm before a momentous performance by Kaskade through 2am.

But the early hours of 2023 will look even more glamorous, considering the two Chicago-born dance music superstars have confirmed a high-profile B2B set to kick off the new year.

Screen Shot 2022-12-30 at 12.01.06 AM
EVENTS

Watch The Caracal Project's Insane DJ Set Live From ADE 2022

The surging drum & bass artist called the epic hourlong performance one of his favorite shows of his career.

By Mikala Lugen
slander alison wonderland said the sky
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER, Alison Wonderland and Said The Sky Share the Last Word In Massive Collab, "Picture"

SLANDER, Alison Wonderland and Said The Sky dropped a last-minute banger to close out a blockbuster year for each.

By Cameron Sunkel

Check out the official schedule and set times for Kaskade's NYE show below. Tickets are still available here.

