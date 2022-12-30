Kaskade and John Summit Are Going B2B to Ring In 2023

Kaskade and John Summit are setting the tone for 2023.

After Summit shockingly found out via Twitter that his own New Year's Eve show in Sacramento was canceled due to incoming "heavy rain," the house music star didn't let the misfortune rain on his parade.

It wasn't long before Summit was booked to perform at Kaskade's third annual NYE extravaganza in San Francisco, where he's set to perform at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on December 31st. The last-minute turn of events will see Summit take the stage for an hourlong DJ set at 10:45pm before a momentous performance by Kaskade through 2am.

But the early hours of 2023 will look even more glamorous, considering the two Chicago-born dance music superstars have confirmed a high-profile B2B set to kick off the new year.

Check out the official schedule and set times for Kaskade's NYE show below. Tickets are still available here.

