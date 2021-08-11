Kaytranada Announces 17-Date Fall 2021 Tour, Including 7 Festivals
Kaytranada is coming soon to a city near you.
With 17 dates scheduled throughout the fall, Kaytranada will kick off his tour at Day In Day Out Festival in Seattle before making his way across North America. Three of its stops will be in the artist's native Canada, including its December 30th conclusion at History Toronto, a new venue operated in a partnership of Drake and Live Nation. Additional destinations include CRSSD Festival in San Diego, III Points in Miami, and the House of Blues in Boston.
The upcoming tour will be Kaytranda's first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, which also resulted in the cancellation of his highly anticipated "BUBBA" tour. The spring run would have supported the producer's 2019 album of the same name, which won a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album. It also scored a win in the category of Best Dance Recording for the single "10%" with Kali Uchis.
Tickets are on sale here.
