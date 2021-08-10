Kayzo Is DJing a Halloween Show In an Underground Cave in Tennessee
The relentless, earth-shaking bass of Kayzo is going subterranean.
EDM fans can rave in a cave for over Halloweekend 2021 thanks to a special show at The Caverns, a world-renowned concert destination in Pelham, Tennesse situated in a spellbinding underground cave system. Dubbed "The Greatest Show Under Earth," the venue draws music fans from all over the world for its mystical feel and natural acoustics.
The famed dubstep and electronic-rock crossover producer said it will be a special, intimate show that almost took place a few years back, but never happened.
Kayzo will bring fellow heavy-hitters Calcium and Reaper along as support for the show, which is scheduled for October 29th, 2021. Tickets to "Kayzo In The Caverns" will be available tomorrow, August 11th at 12PM CST and fans can purchase passes here.
Recommended Articles
Kayzo Is DJing a Halloween Show In an Underground Cave in Tennessee
EDM fans can rave in a cave for Halloween 2021 thanks to a special subterranean show at The Caverns.
Listen to a Preview of Tiësto's Single With Reggaeton Superstar Karol G, "Don't Be Shy"
Two of the most popular artists in electronic and reggaeton music, respectively, have joined forces for what sounds like a global hit.
Giveaway: Enter to Win the Highly Customizable DDJ-FLX6 Controller From Pioneer DJ
The controller features cutting-edge Merge FX technology, giving DJss greater transition variability than ever before.
FOLLOW KAYZO:
Facebook: facebook.com/kayzomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/KayzoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/kayzomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3kiAtQO