Kayzo Announces Two-Day "Kayzo Doghouse" Pod Concert Event

Kayzo is readying his team to hit the road this October with a two-night "Kayzo's Doghouse" takeover event in Chandler, Arizona. The event, presented by Relentless Beats, will see the Welcome Records head honcho taking over the Rawhide Events Center in socially distanced fashion.

Kayzo's pack includes the axe-shredder Sullivan King and Tynan, who will be performing supporting sets on Friday, October 9th. Meanwhile, the following day will see "Hell On Earth" producer Yultron and Calcium making similarly ground-shaking appearances.

The outdoor event intends to comply with CDC Guidelines for outdoor events by segmenting the grounds into pods. The spacious pods meant for dancing "like you haven't danced in 6 months," are clearly marked 8x10 foot spaces throughout the arena, each 6-feet apart. In addition to social distancing, organizers are requiring face masks and temperature checks upon entry into the venue. The pods, which are meant for parties of five, are being sold starting at $195 each.

Doors for Kayzo's Doghouse takeover open at 7PM each day. Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early to claim their pod space ahead of the show's start.

