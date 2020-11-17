Watch Kayzo Drop Filthy Unreleased Dubstep Track at Ultra Taiwan

In his official return to the festival scene, Kayzo went as hard as you could imagine.

The bass music titan touched down in East Asia for Ultra Taiwan and didn't disappoint, dropping an absolute flamethrower of a set chock full of his anthemic bass music and signature, metal-infused electronic sound. It was an unreleased ID that he debuted at the end of his set, however, that had the crowd buzzing about his performance.

Kayzo took to Twitter to share a clip of the drop and exult in his first "normal" festival performance since the onset of the global lockdown period. "No words to describe this moment. Surreal to feel this again," he wrote. "I almost teared up multiple times during the set. Ultra Taiwan thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The song blends elements of future bass and dubstep, using warm vocal chops and chord progressions in the first half of the drop before wreaking havoc with wobbly, metallic dubstep elements. Fans have already given a de facto name to the ID, calling it "The Taipei Lovesong." At the time of this article's publishing, Kayzo hasn't announced an official release date for the track or confirmed its title.

You can watch Kayzo's full Ultra Taiwan set below.

FOLLOW KAYZO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kayzomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/KayzoMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/kayzomusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3kiAtQO