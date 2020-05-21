KISS FM to Host International #RadioRave Event with David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and more

UK radio station KISS FM is gearing up to host an epic international version of #RadioRave, bringing together some of the biggest names in electronic music for five hours of back-to-back sets simultaneously broadcasted through their seven partner stations. Europe will be the place to be on May 30th, as its countries will come together, united under the love of dance music.

The lineup will feature several of the world's most renowned DJs, including David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Robin Schulz, Alan Walker, R3HAB, and Matoma, among others. The mission is to create "one of Europe's largest house parties." UK fans can access the event through KISS FM, while those across Europe can tune in through their local stations in their area, including Poland (RMF Maxxx), Denmark (The Voice), Sweden (NRJ), Norway (Kiss), Finland (Kiss) and Slovakia (Rádio Expres).

Speaking about the #RadioRave event, resident KISS MC DJ Majestic said, "This is the perfect time to link up with our fellow dance radio shows from around the world for 1 big party all together! Expect the ultimate relay across Europe - non-stop, just the way we like it."

This event will follow KISS FM's Ibiza Sounds Virtual Music Festival, which will feature deadmau5, Craig David, Tiësto, and more on Friday, May 22nd to Sunday, May 24th. The beauty behind this virtual festival is they will attempt to create an immersive experience by overlaying the sound effects of waves and planes flying overhead to make it feel like you are outside at an actual festival.

Tune in to #RadioRave on KISS FM from 7 PM BST here, and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #RadioRave.