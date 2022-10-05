Skip to main content
Kompany to Headline L.A. Club Show Featuring Holiday Food Drive for the Homeless

Kompany to Headline L.A. Club Show Featuring Holiday Food Drive for the Homeless

While snow falls, Kompany is scheduled to heat up the club on December 23rd.

c/o Kompany

While snow falls, Kompany is scheduled to heat up the club on December 23rd.

'Tis the season for a Kompany Christmas party in Los Angeles.

But no need to go dusting off the old suit and slacks for this holiday celebration. The "Red Alert" producer is gearing up for the holidays to support a timely mission. Brought together by Exchange LA, Los Angeles Mission and Insomniac's Bassrush, the "Kompany Christmas Party" will be bringing the heat to beat the winter blues—all for a charitable cause.

Exchange LA has established a generous tradition of gift-giving over the last eight years, teaming up with local affiliates, including ABC7, to raise thousands for underprivileged children in Southern California.

This year the tradition continues with an adrenaline-fueled night soundtracked by Kompany, UBUR, JOOL and Iman.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

kompany
EVENTS

Kompany to Headline L.A. Club Show Featuring Holiday Food Drive for the Homeless

While snow falls, Kompany is scheduled to heat up the club on December 23rd.

By Cameron Sunkel
G Jones and EPROM
MUSIC RELEASES

G Jones and EPROM Pen Tribute to 90's Rave Music With Collaborative Mixtape, "Disk Doctors"

The tape features collaborations, remixes, bootlegs and unreleased solo tracks from the innovative producers.

By Nick Yopko
grizmas
EVENTS

GRiZ Announces 2022 Return of "GRiZMAS" Event

GRiZ's annual Christmas-themed electronic music event returns to his hometown of Detroit with Wreckno, Canabliss and more.

By Jason Heffler

Ticket-holders will have the option to contribute directly to the effort and are encouraged to bring along non-perishable food items. Los Angeles Mission, an organization on the frontlines of fighting the homelessness epidemic, will provide onsite bins to accept donations.

Tickets to the "Kompany Christmas Party" are on sale now and the festivities kick off at 10pm on Friday, December 23rd.

Follow Kompany:

Facebook: facebook.com/kompanymusic
Twitter: twitter.com/kompanymusic
Instagram: instagram.com/kompanymusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3Eg44H6

Related

Kompany Dark Live Press Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Kompany Unleashes Fan-Favorite Single, “Skullcrack”

A secret weapon in Kompany’s live sets over the past year has officially come out on Never Say Die.

51El5jusvtL._AC_UY695_
GEAR + TECH

EDM Gift Ideas for the Last Minute Holiday Shopper

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you're still in need of a gift idea for the raver in your friend circle or family, you're in luck.

Kompany Effin Press Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Kompany and Effin Bring New Life to Zomboy and MUST DIE!’s “Revival”

Kompany and Effin reinvent the Zomboy and MUST DIE! original.

Exchange LA, Los Angeles
NEWS

Exchange LA to Once Again Host Spark of Love Toy Drive

Insomniac's Day Trip event brand will help put together a special Night Trip X-Mas theme at the event.

DemelloVisuals-4
EVENTS

Look Inside Excision's Laser-Laden Show at Chandler's Rawhide Event Center

SVDDEN DEATH, Riot Ten, Boogie T, Kompany, Calcium, and Jessica Audiffred also performed DJ sets.

kompany
NEWS

Kompany Drops "Kollection Vol. 2" Sample Pack on Splice

Dubstep producers rejoice—more Kompany sounds are now yours for the taking.

SAYMYNAME Press Photo
EVENTS

SAYMYNAME's "One Beat" Celebrates Black History Month

The ceiling-smashing don of hardtrap is back in a team-up with the Local Hearts Foundation and Insomniac Events.

Kygo - 2
EVENTS

Kygo Announces Los Angeles Headlining Stadium Show With Special Guests

This September, Kygo is aiming to deliver on a comeback show that he's had on his mind for quite some time.