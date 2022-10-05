Kompany to Headline L.A. Club Show Featuring Holiday Food Drive for the Homeless
'Tis the season for a Kompany Christmas party in Los Angeles.
But no need to go dusting off the old suit and slacks for this holiday celebration. The "Red Alert" producer is gearing up for the holidays to support a timely mission. Brought together by Exchange LA, Los Angeles Mission and Insomniac's Bassrush, the "Kompany Christmas Party" will be bringing the heat to beat the winter blues—all for a charitable cause.
Exchange LA has established a generous tradition of gift-giving over the last eight years, teaming up with local affiliates, including ABC7, to raise thousands for underprivileged children in Southern California.
This year the tradition continues with an adrenaline-fueled night soundtracked by Kompany, UBUR, JOOL and Iman.
Ticket-holders will have the option to contribute directly to the effort and are encouraged to bring along non-perishable food items. Los Angeles Mission, an organization on the frontlines of fighting the homelessness epidemic, will provide onsite bins to accept donations.
Tickets to the "Kompany Christmas Party" are on sale now and the festivities kick off at 10pm on Friday, December 23rd.
