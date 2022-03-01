Skip to main content
CloZee, G Jones, Opiuo, More to Perform at Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival 2022

CloZee, G Jones, Opiuo, More to Perform at Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival 2022

The three-day event is set to return to Sleepy Hollow's Renaissance Park in June.

Chuck Snyder

The three-day event is set to return to Sleepy Hollow's Renaissance Park in June.

Prepare to be transported back to the middle ages at Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival.

Hosted at one of the most unique locations, the fest takes place at Sleepy Hollow's Renaissance Park in Des Moines, Iowa. The park features multiple real-life castles that will be used as stages, as well as over 35 fully functional Renaissance buildings.

Kosmic Kingdom organizers have now announced the official lineup for the three-day event, which is scheduled for June 3rd and 4th, with a pre-party on the 2nd. The multi-genre festival features an array of DJs across experimental bass music, electro-funk, dubstep and beyond.

Headlining Kosmic Kingdom 2022 are CloZee and G Jones, followed by Of The Trees, Opiuo, VCTRE and NotLö, among others. The undercard is filled with emerging electronic music talents, such as A Hundred Drums, Canabliss, Floret Loret, Vide and many more.

You can check out the current Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival 2022 lineup below.

Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival 2022 lineup.

Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival 2022 lineup.

Recommended Articles

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival
EVENTS

Okeechobee 2022: Set Times, Festival Guidelines and Everything Else You Need to Know

Ahead of the 2022 edition of Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, learn about the event's policies, schedules and more.

By Brian Rapaport
3 hours ago
deadmau5 kaskade
NEWS

Kaskade and deadmau5 Forge Collaborative Supergroup With New Single: Listen to a Preview

Kx5 are slated for a massive debut on one of the biggest stages in electronic dance music, EDC Las Vegas.

By Cameron Sunkel
3 hours ago
max-kukurudziak-qbc3Zmxw0G8-unsplash
NEWS

Shared Google Sheet Launched In Effort to Support Ukrainian Artists and Record Labels

Supporters are encouraged to donate directly to the Ukrainian artists via Bandcamp.

By Cameron Sunkel
3 hours ago

Kosmic Kingdom evolved from its originator, Kosmos Music Festival, which took place from 2014 to 2016 in Saint Charles, Iowa. In 2017, the festival's organizers decided to rebrand and change locations after touring Sleepy Hollow's Renaissance Park. 

"Immediately after stepping into the Renaissance Park, we could feel the magic that a music festival would bring to the grounds," Kosmic Kingdom said in a statement. "It feels truly incredible and unique, as if you’re in a medieval village lost in time."

Take a peek at the festival grounds in the 2019 recap video below.

Tickets for Kosmic Kingdom 2022 are on sale now. There is the option to purchase two-day tickets as either GA or VIP—with or without onsite camping. It's important to note that the festivities occurring on June 2nd are for the pre-party, and come at an additional cost. 

You can find out more information about Kosmic Kingdom 2022 and purchase tickets here.

FOLLOW KOSMIC KINGDOM:

Website: kosmickingdom.com
Facebook: facebook.com/KosmosMusicFest
Instagram: instagram.com/kosmickingdomfest
Twitter: twitter.com/kosmickingdom

Related

aLIVE coverage - ELEMENTS Festival
NEWS

GRiZ, Ganja White Night, More to Perform At Elements Music & Arts Festival 2021

The festival will also feature performances by Bob Moses, Claude VonStroke, Diplo, CloZee, Yotto, Tokimonsta, and many more.

2019 Bass Coast Radio Stage
EVENTS

Bass Coast Music Festival Officially Postponed to Summer 2022

"We feel this decision aligns with our commitment to delivering a safe, immersive experience of the highest calibre."

Bass Coast
EVENTS

Beloved Bass Coast Festival to Return In Summer 2022

After navigating the pandemic and flood impact, the Canadian festival will return to Merritt, B.C. for its 12th edition, which is already 80% sold out.

firefly music festival
EVENTS

Porter Robinson, Zedd, Halsey, More to Perform at Firefly Music Festival 2022

Jamie xx, Gryffin, San Holo, 100 gecs, and more are also set to perform at the four-day event.

Seismic Dance Event - Alexis Sturm
EVENTS

Seismic Dance Event Adds AC Slater, Bonobo, Carl Craig, More to Lineup

The event returns to The Concourse Project in Austin, Texas for its fourth edition later this month.

Ocaso Festival
EVENTS

Amelie Lens, Hot Since 82, Seth Troxler, More Set to Headline Ocaso Festival 2022

The underground, multi-day music festival returns to Costa Rica January 6th to 11th.

Crush Music Festival
EVENTS

Arizona to Host Carl Cox, Kaskade, Adam Beyer, More for Inaugural "Body Language" Festival

Tickets for the three-day house, techno and underground music event are on sale now.

unnamed
EVENTS

North Coast Music Festival to Host Armin van Buuren, ILLENIUM, Porter Robinson, More In 2022

Tickets to the Illinois electronic music fest's 2022 edition are on sale now.