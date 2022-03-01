CloZee, G Jones, Opiuo, More to Perform at Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival 2022

Prepare to be transported back to the middle ages at Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival.

Hosted at one of the most unique locations, the fest takes place at Sleepy Hollow's Renaissance Park in Des Moines, Iowa. The park features multiple real-life castles that will be used as stages, as well as over 35 fully functional Renaissance buildings.

Kosmic Kingdom organizers have now announced the official lineup for the three-day event, which is scheduled for June 3rd and 4th, with a pre-party on the 2nd. The multi-genre festival features an array of DJs across experimental bass music, electro-funk, dubstep and beyond.

Headlining Kosmic Kingdom 2022 are CloZee and G Jones, followed by Of The Trees, Opiuo, VCTRE and NotLö, among others. The undercard is filled with emerging electronic music talents, such as A Hundred Drums, Canabliss, Floret Loret, Vide and many more.

You can check out the current Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival 2022 lineup below.

Kosmic Kingdom Music Festival 2022 lineup. c/o Press

Kosmic Kingdom evolved from its originator, Kosmos Music Festival, which took place from 2014 to 2016 in Saint Charles, Iowa. In 2017, the festival's organizers decided to rebrand and change locations after touring Sleepy Hollow's Renaissance Park.

"Immediately after stepping into the Renaissance Park, we could feel the magic that a music festival would bring to the grounds," Kosmic Kingdom said in a statement. "It feels truly incredible and unique, as if you’re in a medieval village lost in time."

Take a peek at the festival grounds in the 2019 recap video below.

Tickets for Kosmic Kingdom 2022 are on sale now. There is the option to purchase two-day tickets as either GA or VIP—with or without onsite camping. It's important to note that the festivities occurring on June 2nd are for the pre-party, and come at an additional cost.

You can find out more information about Kosmic Kingdom 2022 and purchase tickets here.

