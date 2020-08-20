KPM Promotions Gears Up to Host Utah's First EDM Drive-In Show, "Roll'N Rave"

While nothing will ever quite match the energy of a packed outdoor EDM show, drive-in concert organizers across the country are certainly trying their best to find a suitable replacement.

Continuing the initiative in Utah is KPM Promotions, who are set to host the weekend-long "Roll'N Rave Drive-In" on September 11th and 12th. Scheduled performances include Subtronics, Boogie T B2B Dirt Monkey, and SoDown on the 11th, with Wooli, Kai Wachi, and more appearing on the 12th as well as a highly anticipated joint set from Riot Ten and Sullivan King.

Health and safety are absolutely paramount to the event's organizers in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "We want our attendees to enjoy something that we all know and love, while setting a precedent on health and safety in unprecedented times," KPM Promotions told EDM.com. "If we can safely and responsibly provide solace and relative normalcy in a world that's severely lacking on both, we believe it's an endeavor worth undertaking."

Included in the concert's safety measures are mandatory mask wearing and symptom screening, free PPE "care packages" for all attendants, artists and staff, and large 20'x18' spaces designated to each car to maintain social distancing.

For more information on safety guidelines and to purchase tickets to "Roll'N Rave Drive-In," head over to the event's website here.

