Kraftwerk Announced as Headliner of Playground Festival 2021

Kraftwerk has been announced as one of the headliners of the 2021 edition of Playground Festival, a popular Glasgow music fest.

Joining the legendary German music group as co-headliners will be two fellow fabled electronic music acts, Underworld and Nile Rodgers & Chic. Kraftwerk's set is branded as "Kraftwerk 3D" and the group shared a teaser with a man wearing 3D glasses, so fans lucky enough to attend the Scottish festival are in for quite a visual spectacle. Kraftwerk has been incorporating mind-bending 3D visuals in their live performances for many years and they are revered for their pioneering developments in lighting and stage production.

Check out Kraftwerk's teaser below.

Playground Festival is scheduled to go down at Glasgow's Rouken Glen Park from July 30th to August 1st, 2021. No other performers have been announced yet, but organizers confirmed that Underworld will headline the 30th, followed by Kraftwerk 3D on the 31st and Niles Rodgers & Chic on the 1st.

You can find out more about the fest here.

