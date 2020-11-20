Kraftwerk Announced as Headliner of Playground Festival 2021

Kraftwerk Announced as Headliner of Playground Festival 2021

Underworld and Nile Rodgers & Chic are also headlining.
Author:
Publish date:

Raph_PH / CC BY

Kraftwerk has been announced as one of the headliners of the 2021 edition of Playground Festival, a popular Glasgow music fest. 

Joining the legendary German music group as co-headliners will be two fellow fabled electronic music acts, Underworld and Nile Rodgers & Chic. Kraftwerk's set is branded as "Kraftwerk 3D" and the group shared a teaser with a man wearing 3D glasses, so fans lucky enough to attend the Scottish festival are in for quite a visual spectacle. Kraftwerk has been incorporating mind-bending 3D visuals in their live performances for many years and they are revered for their pioneering developments in lighting and stage production.

Check out Kraftwerk's teaser below.

Playground Festival is scheduled to go down at Glasgow's Rouken Glen Park from July 30th to August 1st, 2021. No other performers have been announced yet, but organizers confirmed that Underworld will headline the 30th, followed by Kraftwerk 3D on the 31st and Niles Rodgers & Chic on the 1st.

You can find out more about the fest here.

FOLLOW PLAYGROUND FESTIVAL:

Facebook: facebook.com/playgroundfestivalscotland
Instagram: instagram.com/playgroundfestivalglasgow
Twitter: twitter.com/playgroundfstvl
Web: playgroundofsound.co.uk

Related

Riverside Festival
EVENTS

Glasgow's Riverside Festival Announces 2021 Return with Jamie xx, Disclosure, More

Jamie xx joins original headliners Disclosure and Amelie Lens.

excision
EVENTS

Excision Announced as Headliner of 2021 Edition of Belgium's Dour Festival

Excision is set to take his patented brand of dubstep sonic boom to Belgium next year.

Summer Camp Music Festival
EVENTS

Summer Camp Music Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring REZZ, Snails, CloZee, More

Following the postponement of its 2020 edition due to COVID-19, the festival retained all of its headliners except one major bass music artist.

kraftwerk
EVENTS

Hollywood Bowl Livestream Series to Kick Off with Kraftwerk Rebroadcast This Weekend

Relive an iconic performance from the electronic music pioneers.

Martin Garrix 2020
EVENTS

Martin Garrix, The Chemical Brothers, RÜFÜS DU SOL to Perform at 2021 Open'er Festival

They join headliner Kendrick Lamar.

Robyn
EVENTS

Robyn Announced as Musical Headliner of Upcoming Adult Swim Virtual Festival

The fest will also feature livestreams with talent from "Rick and Morty" and the world premiere of a new Run the Jewels music video.

Imagine-Music-Festival-2018
EVENTS

Imagine Music Festival Abandons 2020 Event, Announces Dates for 2021 Edition

IMF is the latest festival brand to flatline due to the impact of COVID-19.

Ubbi Dubbi Gets Freaky Deaky
EVENTS

Ubbi Dubbi Announces 2021 Lineup, Cancellation of Joint Festival with Freaky Deaky

Illenium, Seven Lions, Zomboy, and more will appear at Ubbi Dubbi 2021.