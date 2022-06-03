Laidback Luke, Regard, LODATO Set to Heat Up KTUphoria 2022 Summer Dance Event

Returning to the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on June 18th, New York's iconic 103.5 KTU has unveiled an unmissable lineup for the 2022 iteration of their ultrasummer tradition—KTUphoria.

Pitbull, Ava Max, Regard, Laidback Luke, LODATO and more are slated to take over the Wantagh-based event on June 18th, which will include a special 25th Anniversary Freestyle set.

For artists like LODATO, his upcoming performance marks something of a full-circle moment for the artist who grew up close to the action every summer in Queens. Speaking with the EDM.com Class of 2022 artist, LODATO reflected with pride on being able to represent his hometown.

"Growing up in Queens, New York and seeing KTUphoria go on each year with their massive line ups—I'm just honored to be added to it," the "Home" producer says. "Looking forward to putting on a show for my hometown alongside some iconic artists. It's going to be Epic!"

LODATO and Janice Robinson are riding high on the success of their sleek club hit, "Dreamer" out on Spinnin' Records. The high-energy, soul-filled, fist-pumping jam recently hit #1 on the UK Upfront Club charts, as well as Top 10 on the MediaBase Dance Radio charts.

The serendipity of turning on WKTU, a station he listened to growing up, and hearing "Dreamer" permeate their airwaves is a feeling LODATO says never really wears off. "The feeling never really gets old. Just recently I was driving home and heard it come on and it sounds so much better coming out of car speakers randomly," he explains. "I'm proud to say I've become friends with a lot of the KTU crew and it's going to be awesome to see them in person at KTUPhoria after so many years."

KTUphoria 2022 will get things started off right on June 18th with a free pre-party just for ticket holders from 3:00pm to 5:30pm ET on the main concourse of Jones Beach Theatre, featuring sets from KTU's hardworking resident DJ's and special guest appearances. 103.5 KTU Program Director Chris Conley shares "We're excited to welcome all the artists and listeners to party and kick off the summer at Jones Beach Theatre."

Tickets to KTU's KTUphoria are on sale now.