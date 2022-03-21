Kygo Announces New Oceanfront Music Festival In Croatia
Following the success of his Cabo music festival getaway, Kygo is taking his paradise-like fest to Croatia later in 2022.
Palm Tree Music Festival The Getaway: Croatia Edition will take place on Zrce Beach on the Adriatic island of Pag from August 27th to September 1st and feature a myriad of activities, like pool parties, catamarans and more. Attendees will also be able to add on some unique experiences, like a canoe safari on the Zrmanja River or an outing to Plitviče Lakes National Park and Olive Gardens of Lun.
The festival's lineup features loads of top-shelf talent, including Don Diablo, Nora En Pure, Oliver Heldens, LP Giobbi, Sam Feldt and Jonas Blue, among others. Kygo himself will serve as the headliner.
Kygo is no newcomer to hosting his own destination festival after last year's Palm Tree Music Festival in Cabo. The event went off without a hitch, signaling a comeback that has now been realized with his upcoming Croatia event. With continued success, fans can certainly expect the pioneering tropical house producer to host more editions of his branded sun-kissed fest.
Those interested in attending can head here to find out more about ticket sales, hotel packages and more.
Palm Tree Music Festival The Getaway: Croatia Edition Lineup
Headlining Performance
Kygo
Lineup (A-Z)
Arielle Free
Don Diablo
Felix Jaehn
Forester
Frank Walker
Jonas Blue
LP Giobbi
Melé
Nikki Chong
Nora En Pure
Oliver Heldens
Sam Feldt
Secondcity
The Stickmen Project
Yotto
