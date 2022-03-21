Skip to main content
Kygo Announces New Oceanfront Music Festival In Croatia

Kygo Announces New Oceanfront Music Festival In Croatia

The Croatian edition of Palm Tree Music Festival will take place on the Adriatic island of Pag and feature Nora En Pure, Don Diablo and more.

c/o Press

The Croatian edition of Palm Tree Music Festival will take place on the Adriatic island of Pag and feature Nora En Pure, Don Diablo and more.

Following the success of his Cabo music festival getaway, Kygo is taking his paradise-like fest to Croatia later in 2022.

Palm Tree Music Festival The Getaway: Croatia Edition will take place on Zrce Beach on the Adriatic island of Pag from August 27th to September 1st and feature a myriad of activities, like pool parties, catamarans and more. Attendees will also be able to add on some unique experiences, like a canoe safari on the Zrmanja River or an outing to Plitviče Lakes National Park and Olive Gardens of Lun.

The festival's lineup features loads of top-shelf talent, including Don Diablo, Nora En Pure, Oliver Heldens, LP Giobbi, Sam Feldt and Jonas Blue, among others. Kygo himself will serve as the headliner.

Kygo is no newcomer to hosting his own destination festival after last year's Palm Tree Music Festival in Cabo. The event went off without a hitch, signaling a comeback that has now been realized with his upcoming Croatia event. With continued success, fans can certainly expect the pioneering tropical house producer to host more editions of his branded sun-kissed fest. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

245605804_1057220544819739_2425579507539640443_n
EVENTS

BLNK CNVS Set to Dominate Miami Music Week 2022 With Jaw-Dropping List of Parties

One the most prolific promoters in South Florida, BLNK CNVS is hosting over 20 parties—in a span of just five days.

By EDM.com Staff7 hours ago
Edm_com_Cover photo
INDUSTRY

Create a Winning YouTube Strategy With This Free Webinar

Viberate's free online workshop will be hosted by three music marketing experts.

By EDM.com Staff9 hours ago
Kygo
EVENTS

Kygo Announces New Oceanfront Music Festival In Croatia

The Croatian edition of Palm Tree Music Festival will take place on the Adriatic island of Pag and feature Nora En Pure, Don Diablo and more.

By Niko Sani10 hours ago

Those interested in attending can head here to find out more about ticket sales, hotel packages and more.

Palm Tree Music Festival The Getaway: Croatia Edition Lineup

Headlining Performance
Kygo

Lineup (A-Z)
Arielle Free
Don Diablo
Felix Jaehn
Forester
Frank Walker
Jonas Blue
LP Giobbi
Melé
Nikki Chong
Nora En Pure
Oliver Heldens
Sam Feldt
Secondcity
The Stickmen Project
Yotto

FOLLOW KYGO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kygoofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/KygoMusic
Instagram: instagram.com/kygomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3bNxrT3

FOLLOW PALM TREE MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Website: bit.ly/34VYlqS
Facebook: facebook.com/PalmTreeFestival
Twitter: twitter.com/palmtreefest
Instagram: instagram.com/palmtreefestival

Related

kygo
EVENTS

Kygo to Take Cabo With New "Palm Tree Music Festival Getaway"

Sam Feldt, Nora En Pure, Gryffin and more are slated to play the beachside festival's inaugural edition.

kygo
EVENTS

Kygo's Palm Tree Crew to Host Music Festival With Zedd, Gryffin, More

Kygo is bringing the star power for the first-ever Palm Tree Music Festival.

FEST Festival
EVENTS

Poland's FEST Festival Announces Star-Studded Lineup With Kygo, FISHER, Sam Feldt, More

FEST Festival is set to take place August 11th to 13th, 2021.

kygo
Lifestyle

You Can Fly In a Helicopter Straight to the Stage of Kygo's Palm Tree Music Festival

Ground control to... the main stage?

Kygo - 2
EVENTS

Kygo Announces Full-Capacity Red Rocks Concert This Summer

The tropical house pioneer will bring palm trees to the Rocks.

kygo007
NEWS

Kygo Debuts His New Label Palm Tree Records

Kygo teams up with Sony Records and launches Palm Tree Records

Kygo
EVENTS

Kygo Announces Virtual "Golden Hour Festival" Livestream

Alan Walker, Zac Brown, Chelsea Cutler, and more will join in on the party.

Circus Maximus Festival
EVENTS

Croatia's Circus Maximus Festival Launches Innovative NFT Ticketing System

Da Tweekaz, Brennan Heart, and more will perform at the groundbreaking festival, which will allow attendees to determine its future.