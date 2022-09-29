Skip to main content
Kygo Revealed as Headliner of Forbes' Under 30 Summit Music Festival In Detroit

Kygo Revealed as Headliner of Forbes' Under 30 Summit Music Festival In Detroit

The 2022 summit will take place October 2-5 at the Detroit Opera House.

Johannes Lovund

The 2022 summit will take place October 2-5 at the Detroit Opera House.

Kygo has been announced as the headliner of the Forbes' 2022 Under 30 Summit music festival.

The fest will take place virtually and in-person in Detroit between October 2nd and 5th at the Detroit Opera House. It's renowned for drawing some of the biggest names in contemporary music, such as The Chainsmokers, Jack Harlow, Billie Eilish, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

This year's event, however, is a bit different. It'll include a performance from prodigious bass player and indie-pop star Blu DeTiger, who's set to embark on her North American headline tour this fall.

Meanwhile, Kygo announced that he has a new album in the works back in August.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cookie Monsta
MUSIC RELEASES

Cookie Monsta's First Posthumous Single Battles Against Destructive Self-Talk: Listen to "I'm Delighted"

The first posthumous single from Cookie Monsta, who tragically died in 2020, is a collaboration with Flux Pavilion and Koven.

By Cameron Sunkel
kygo
EVENTS

Kygo Revealed as Headliner of Forbes' Under 30 Summit Music Festival In Detroit

The 2022 summit will take place October 2-5 at the Detroit Opera House.

By Lennon Cihak
four tet
EVENTS

Watch Four Tet's 3-Hour DJ Set From a Historic 1771 War Fort

The explosive performance went down at the inaugural Making Time Festival in Philadelphia.

By Lennon Cihak

"I'm working on a lot of music," Kygo said at the time. "I was just in L.A. this whole week in the studio. Hopefully I have an album ready soon."

blu detiger

Blu DeTiger.

"With Kygo as our headliner, a multitude of A-list speakers, industry-focused excursions, captivating conversations and programming and so much more, we're looking forward to gathering the world's top young leaders, founders and creators for a life-changing four days of connecting and building in the technology hub of the Midwest," said Randall Lane, CCO of Forbes and the summit's founder, in a press release shared with EDM.com.

In addition to discussing myriad topics geared towards entrepreneurs in the tech and music spaces, a slew of high-profile business owners have been confirmed as speakers. These include Josh Silverman, CEO of Etsy; John Zimmer, Cofounder and President of Lyft; and Cami Téllez, CEO and Creative Director of Parade.

Find out more about the 2022 Forbes Under 30 Summit here.

Tags
terms:
DetroitMusic FestivalsBlu DeTigerKygoForbes

Related

The-Chainsmokers-press-photo-by-Danilo-Lewis-2018-billboard-1548
EVENTS

Forbes Announces The Chainsmokers, 21 Savage and Normani for 2019 Under 30 Summit

The Chainsmokers, 21 Savage, and Normani will kick off the 2019 Forbes Under 30 Summit’s Music Festival at Detroit’s iconic Masonic Temple.

Forbes under 30 Music Fest
NEWS

Marshmello to Headline Forbes Under 30 Music Festival Along with Russ and Butterscotch

After making it onto the Forbes list of Highest paid DJ's, Marshmello now has the honor to close out the Forbes Under 30 Summit Music Festival in Boston!

Steve Aoki Neon Future IV
INDUSTRY

Steve Aoki Partners with Forbes and Quicken Loans for Detroit COVID-19 Hackathon

The under-30 hackathon seeks to create solutions to problems in Detroit caused by COVID-19.

Movement
EVENTS

Detroit's Legendary Movement Music Festival Reveals 2022 Headliners

After revealing Richie Hawtin, Maxeo Plex, Nina Kraviz and more, Movement is primed for one of their biggest years yet.

A color press photo of Denver DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) with a red background by Alexandra Gavillet.
NEWS

Illenium Makes it on Forbes' 2020 "30 Under 30" Feature

The honor is the cherry on top of a milestone year for Illenium.

Kygo
EVENTS

Kygo Announces New Oceanfront Music Festival In Croatia: See the Full Lineup

The Croatian edition of Palm Tree Music Festival will take place on the Adriatic island of Pag and feature Nora En Pure, Don Diablo and more.

281679937_571680417650489_6108048098757542031_n
EVENTS

Kygo Announces Massive Headlining Show at Madison Square Garden

The concert marks Kygo's first show in New York since 2018.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021
EVENTS

New Florida Music Festival Announces Lineup With deadmau5, Marshmello, RL Grime, More

The inaugural Thunder Beats Festival will take place April 22-24, 2022.