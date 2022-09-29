Kygo Revealed as Headliner of Forbes' Under 30 Summit Music Festival In Detroit

Kygo has been announced as the headliner of the Forbes' 2022 Under 30 Summit music festival.

The fest will take place virtually and in-person in Detroit between October 2nd and 5th at the Detroit Opera House. It's renowned for drawing some of the biggest names in contemporary music, such as The Chainsmokers, Jack Harlow, Billie Eilish, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

This year's event, however, is a bit different. It'll include a performance from prodigious bass player and indie-pop star Blu DeTiger, who's set to embark on her North American headline tour this fall.

Meanwhile, Kygo announced that he has a new album in the works back in August.

"I'm working on a lot of music," Kygo said at the time. "I was just in L.A. this whole week in the studio. Hopefully I have an album ready soon."

Blu DeTiger. Abby Orons

"With Kygo as our headliner, a multitude of A-list speakers, industry-focused excursions, captivating conversations and programming and so much more, we're looking forward to gathering the world's top young leaders, founders and creators for a life-changing four days of connecting and building in the technology hub of the Midwest," said Randall Lane, CCO of Forbes and the summit's founder, in a press release shared with EDM.com.

In addition to discussing myriad topics geared towards entrepreneurs in the tech and music spaces, a slew of high-profile business owners have been confirmed as speakers. These include Josh Silverman, CEO of Etsy; John Zimmer, Cofounder and President of Lyft; and Cami Téllez, CEO and Creative Director of Parade.

Find out more about the 2022 Forbes Under 30 Summit here.