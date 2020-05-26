Kygo Announces Virtual "Golden Hour Festival" Livestream

Those yearning for sun-kissed, tropical vibrations while under the dark cloud of quarantine should look no further than Golden Hour Festival, a newly announced virtual music fest hosted by Kygo.

EDM's tropical house poster boy took to social media today to announce the livestream event, which is going down this Friday, May 29th and will feature an all-star cast of supporting artists to build the hype around his forthcoming Golden Hour album.

In addition to electro-pop favorites Alan Walker and Chelsea Cutler, Kygo refreshingly stepped outside the lines of EDM when he fleshed out the lineup for Golden Hour Festival. Also joining him are Zac Brown of Grammy Award-winning country-rock outfit Zac Brown Band, legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, and Golden Hour collaborators OneRepublic, among others.

In celebration of the album's imminent release, Kygo will also be closing the livestream event by performing its songs for the first time.

As Kygo prepares for the release of his highly anticipated Golden Hour LP, he has rolled out a number of initiatives to build hype around the project. Earlier in the month of May, he unveiled an album-themed capsule collection, which he designed alongside Los Angeles-based designer Marc Keiser. He followed by teasing the record's tracklist in agonizing fashion, sharing it on social media with its extensive list of collaborators crossed out before we reported the full version only three days later.

You can tune into Kygo's Golden Hour Festival at 4PM ET (1PM PST, 10PM CEST) via Kygo's YouTube channel.

And if you fancy yourself a true Kygo fan, take our quiz to see how much you really know about the tropical house pioneer ahead of Golden Hour Festival.

FOLLOW KYGO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kygoofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/kygomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/KygoMusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/kygo