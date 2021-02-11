Kygo Announces Livestream on Mountain Top in Norway

The pandemic has seen producers go to extreme heights to reach their fans. For Kygo, that means going to the top of a mountain. The multi-platinum selling artist has announced a special livestream performance presented on Moment House, the premium digital live platform that has been making waves by connecting artists and their core fans for global ticketed experiences they call "Moments."

Kygo's "Moment" will come from atop a snow-capped mountain in the Sunnmore Alps, located in his home country of Norway. Fans will be able to watch the global superstar deliver a set that spans his career in an environment many of us can only dream of visiting. The breathtaking experience will take place on Thursday, March 4th and Friday, March 5th depending on your timezone. To celebrate, Kygo will be offering exclusive merchandise within the livestream, including a limited-edition T-shirt, "X by Kygo" headphones, and a vinyl of Golden Hour.

C/O Moment House

To make this livestream even more enticing, Moment House and Kygo have partnered with goPuff, "the go-to solution for everyday needs, to deliver snacks, drinks, and thousands of everyday essentials to fans in about 30 minutes." With the pandemic still in full effect, this outlet is perfect for staying safe while meeting your needs. Fans will receive $10 off their order leading up to and during the performance.

Fan presale tickets and Spotify presale tickets are currently available for purchase. The general sale begins Friday, February 12th at 10 AM local time. Click here to purchase tickets as well as to find more information on the livestream dates and times.

FOLLOW KYGO:

Facebook: facebook.com/kygoofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/KygoMusic

Instagram: instagram.com/kygomusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3bNxrT3

FOLLOW MOMENT HOUSE:

Facebook: facebook.com/momenthousetv

Twitter: twitter.com/moment_house

Instagram: instagram.com/momenthouse

Website: momenthouse.com