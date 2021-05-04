Kygo Announces Los Angeles Headlining Stadium Show With Special Guests

This September, Kygo is aiming to deliver on a comeback show that he's had on his mind for quite some time.
Johannes Lovund

This September, Kygo is aiming to deliver on a comeback show that he's had on his mind for quite some time.

As touring is beginning to pick up again, Kygo has his sights set on a statement-making comeback. 

The "Firestone" producer shared that he has big plans for this fall, with his announcement of a special stadium set at the Banc of California Stadium. 

"The last year has been filled with isolation, quarantine and restrictions," Kygo said in an Instagram post. "Finally things are starting to turn around and we can look towards better days!" Evidently, it's a show that's been on his mind for some time, as the announcement's accompanying video clip replayed a text conversation between the producer and his manager from April, 2020. 

The music industry was in free fall, with tour after tour announcing indefinite suspension in rapid succession. In the face of complete uncertainty, the only thing Kygo and his management agreed upon at the time was that they were going to do it big in Los Angeles once everything opened back up. 

Kygo additionally announced he's going to be bringing out numerous special guests to join the festivities, suggesting that the producer plans to pull out all the stops for this comeback event. 

Fans will have their chance to snag tickets to Kygo's September 10th show at the Banc of California Stadium this Tuesday, May 4th, at 10AM PST.

