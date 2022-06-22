Kygo Announces Massive Headlining Show at Madison Square Garden

Kygo's dreams are coming true.

The pioneering tropical house artist has announced a massive headlining show at Madison Square Garden on October 6th, marking first show in New York since 2018 and biggest to date.

"It's been a venue I've always dreamed of playing one day," Kygo said in an Instagram post.

You can purchase tickets here starting Friday, June 24th.

Kygo recently announced a brand new oceanfront music festival in Croatia called Palm Tree Music Festival The Getaway: Croatia Edition, which is set to take place on Zrce Beach on the Adriatic island of Pag. Alongside the impeccable curation of artists like Nora En Pure and Oliver Heldens, attendees will be able to indulge in pool parties, catamaran outings and even go a canoeing safari on the Zrmanja River.

Last year, Kygo launched the Palm Tree Music Festival Getaway series with its first event in Cabo San Lucas. The Croatian edition is scheduled for August 27th to September 1st.

In May 2022, Kygo released his single "Freeze," a humbling ode to life's most memorable times. The track came shortly after "Dancing Feet," a high-profile collaboration with Joe Jonas' dance-rock outfit, DNCE.

