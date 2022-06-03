Skip to main content
Kygo Announces New Oceanfront Music Festival In Croatia: See the Full Lineup

The Croatian edition of Palm Tree Music Festival will take place on the Adriatic island of Pag and feature Nora En Pure, Don Diablo and more.

c/o Press

Following the success of his Cabo music festival getaway, Kygo is taking his paradise-like fest to Croatia later in 2022.

Palm Tree Music Festival The Getaway: Croatia Edition will take place on Zrce Beach on the Adriatic island of Pag from August 27th to September 1st and feature a myriad of activities, like pool parties, catamarans and more. Attendees will also be able to add on some unique experiences, like a canoe safari on the Zrmanja River or an outing to Plitviče Lakes National Park and Olive Gardens of Lun.

Kygo is no newcomer to hosting his own destination festival after last year's Palm Tree Music Festival in Cabo. The event went off without a hitch, signaling a comeback that has now been realized with his upcoming Croatia event. With continued success, fans can certainly expect the pioneering tropical house producer to host more editions of his branded sun-kissed fest.

Kygo
EVENTS

By Niko Sanijust now
suwannee hulaween
EVENTS

Suwannee Hulaween Reveals Massive 2022 Lineup With CloZee, Louis The Child, STS9, More

Headliners include The String Cheese Incident, Black Pumas, FISHER and more.

By Mikala Lugen6 minutes ago
Press 1,2 Step
MUSIC RELEASES

SIDEPIECE Link Up With Lee Foss to Reimagine Ciara's 2004 Hit, "1, 2 Step"

The trio opted for a tech house twist on the classic Ciara sample from the early aughts.

By Carlie Belbin16 minutes ago

The festival's lineup features loads of top-shelf talent, including Don Diablo, Nora En Pure, Oliver Heldens, LP Giobbi, Claptone and Thome Jack, among others. Kygo himself will serve as the headliner. 

Those interested in attending can head here to find out more about ticket sales, hotel packages and more. Check out the full lineup below.

KYGO_THE GETAWAY_CROATIA_LINEUP_V3BLACK_1080x1350_220603

