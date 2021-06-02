Kygo Announces Full-Capacity Red Rocks Concert This Summer

Tropical house pioneer Kygo has announced a headlining set at the iconic Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater this summer. The beloved global dance music superstar recently shared the news that he will descend on the picturesque Colorado open air venue on June 24th, 2021, when a number of unannounced special guests will also take the stage.

The performance has the feel of a special one. Over the course of the last year, Kygo has released acclaimed reworks of Tina Turner's "What's Love Got To Do With It" and Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff," as well as his third studio album Golden Hour. He noted that he'll be performing tracks from the album for the first time at Red Rocks after over a year in lockdown.

"I can't wait to be back on stage in front of fans and play songs from Golden Hour for the first time as well as some new ones!" Kygo tweeted.

Check out his announcement below. It's worth noting that his assertion that the show will be the first full-capacity concert at Red Rocks since the onset of the pandemic is false. Red Rocks recently announced that Subtronics' show on June 22nd has that honor.

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift across the world, Kygo has confirmed multiple performances in the upcoming months. Fans can catch him live at Red Rocks, Poland's Fest Festival, and Breakaway Music Festival, among others. He also recently revealed a massive headlining stadium show in Los Angeles this fall.

Tickets to Kygo's summer 2021 Red Rocks concert go on sale tomorrow, June 3rd at 10AM here.

