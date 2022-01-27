Skip to main content
Kygo to Headline Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party In Los Angeles

Kygo's sun-kissed brand of tropical house will soundtrack the open air party at Century Park, along with Jack Harlow, David Solomon and more.

Ah, the Super Bowl. That time of year when we lose thousands on obscure prop bets as our pupils turn into the apples of Budweiser's eye.

And since the NFL effectively owns a day of the week, Saturday is up for grabs during football's biggest weekend—and Sports Illustrated is taking over. The fabled sports brand has announced a special Super Bowl party in Los Angeles with a killer lineup of musical performances ahead of the 2022 Super Bowl.

Headlining "Sports Illustrated The Party" is Kygo, whose renowned lifestyle brand, Palm Tree Crew, partnered with ABG Entertainment and Talent Resources Sports to produce the open air event at Century Park. Joining the tropical house superstar is chart-topping rapper Jack Harlow, with support from DJs Frank Walker, Irie and David Solomon (of Goldman Sachs fame).

Those who have racked up rideshare rewards will swoon at the party's official alcohol partners: Patrón Tequila, Col Bleu Vodka and Conor McGregor's Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

"Sports Illustrated The Party" kicks off at 9PM on Saturday, February 12th. You can purchase tickets or tables here.

The can't-miss party is said to be "unlike anything LA has ever seen," according to a statement by David Spencer, Founder and Co-CEO of Talent Resources Sports.

"ABG Entertainment is thrilled to bring Sports Illustrated back to Big Game Weekend and to partner with Talent Resources Sports and Palm Tree Crew for an incredible celebration," added Marc Rosen, President of ABG Entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, the owner of the Sports Illustrated franchise. "This will be an unforgettable experience for partygoers, and our most memorable Big Game event to date as we safely return to live events."

According to a press release issued by SI, proof of negative COVID-19 test results within 48 hours of the event or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend "Sports Illustrated The Party." Vaccinated guests are encouraged to register for Clear's free digital vaccine card, which provides proof of vaccination via visual inspection on a mobile phone with no reporting. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask.

