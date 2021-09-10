Kygo Is Livestreaming His Biggest Show to Date Tonight on Moment House
This Friday, Kygo will take over the Banc of California Stadium for the biggest show of his career.
As many artists have done with their performances in the COVID-19 epoch, the tropical house star will be livestreaming the event in partnership with Moment House so fans all over the world can catch it from the seat of their pants. In a press release, Kygo promised impressive stage production, special guests, and songs from all stages of his career.
On Instagram, he shared a trailer for the event and explained how he decided to stream the show so fans who are unable to travel due to the pandemic can still get the live experience. Luckily for those who can't tune in to the live event as it airs, the concert will be replayed multiple times on Sunday.
The upcoming show is Kygo's second time working with Moment House. Some fans may remember that back in March, he and the company shared a livestream performance from the Sunnmore Alps in his native Norway.
Kygo's Banc of California Stadium performance will be livestreamed on Friday, September 10th at 9PM PT (12AM ET). Tickets to the digital event cost $15. The broadcast will be replayed multiple times on Sunday, September 12th so that fans across all the continents can catch his set. More information on the livestreamed event can be found on here.
