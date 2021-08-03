Kygo's Palm Tree Crew to Host Music Festival With Zedd, Gryffin, More

Kygo has announced a special one-day music festival under the umbrella of his vibrant Palm Tree Crew lifestyle company.

Scheduled for August 29th, Palm Tree Music Festival promises an immersive, beach-inspired experience and its organizers have drawn in a stellar lineup to fit the occasion. In addition to a performance from Kygo himself, Zedd, Gryffin, Frank Walker, and Forester have all jumped onboard.

"I knew it was time to bring something even bigger to my fans," Kygo said in a statement. "I can’t wait for everyone to be a part of this amazing experience."

Flyer for the inaugural Palm Tree Music Festival featuring Kygo, Zedd, Gryffin and more. c/o Palm Tree Crew

The festival's location is an intriguing one. Located around 80 miles east of New York City, Gabreski Private Airport is a small civil and military joint airport based in the Westhampton Beach area on Long Island.

The inaugural fest aims to transport fans into the idyllic lifestyle of Palm Tree Crew, which has evolved into a powerhouse brand since its formative years. The Palm Tree Crew fashion imprint has built its brand around the essence of summer, offering all the essentials for the beach or the fairway. As they embark on their biggest endeavor yet with Palm Tree Music Festival, there's no doubt they'll be providing an immaculate summer send-off to remember.

"Palm Tree Crew was built in order to create game-changing business ventures with our close friends and the best in the business," said Myles Shear, Co-Founder of Palm Tree Crew and Kygo's longtime manager. "I’m excited to bring the Palm Tree Crew family together and invite our fans to join us to kick off Palm Tree Crew Music Festival in the Hamptons."

Palm Tree Music Festival will also double as a commemorative show in remembrance of the tragic 9/11 attacks 20 years ago. A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be directed "to charitable organizations supporting work related to 9/11."

According to a press release issued to announce the event, organizers worked alongside county officials to ensure the safety of attendees and the local Hamptons community. Onsite staff will enforce COVID-19 policies in accordance with the requirements of the state of New York. Attendees will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours to gain entry into the event.

The Palm Tree Music Festival VIP pre-sale begins on Tuesday, August 3rd at 12PM PT (3PM ET) and general tickets will be released the following day at 10AM PT (1PM ET). For more information on ticketing and VIP hospitality packages, head over to Palm Tree Crew's website.