EDM.com Presents Label Wars: A Call of Duty Tournament for COVID-19 Relief

With each major crossover event, one thing has become very clear—the EDM and video game worlds go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Considering the fact that many leading figures in the dance music community are fans of all things video games, we're proud to present Label Wars, a gargantuan music industry gaming tournament in partnership with COV-AID.

Artists and content creators from some of the biggest labels in the dance music scene will form teams and compete in the latest battle royale extravaganza, Call of Duty: Warzone. With Mad Decent, Deadbeats, Never Say Die, Dim Mak, and many, many more onboard for the festivities, prepare for a star-studded test of dexterity and strategy on the virtual battlefield.

While you'll have to stay tuned for an announcement later this month containing the full list of participants, we're excited to reveal that JAUZ, Zeds Dead, Ghastly, Borgore, Riot Ten, Funtcase, and Trampa, among others, will be duking it out with their label-mates.

Label Wars kicks off on Friday, May 29th at 2PM PST (5PM EST) on the official EDM.com Twitch channel. Stay tuned, as we have some big surprises in store for this one, starting with a chance to win a care package from leading electronics provider HyperX. You can enter to win below.

Win A Care Package From HyperX