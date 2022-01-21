Skip to main content
EDM Producer Lachi Launches Music Coalition Dedicated to Disability Culture and Inclusion

RAMPD is set to officially launch on January 21st with a livestream from the GRAMMY Museum Experience in Newark, New Jersey.

Paula Ortiz/Wikimedia Commons

"Disability has color, disability has gender, disability has sexual preference, and disability is not straight, white, middle-America male,” Lachi recently told The New York Times.

The EDM producer, whose body of work spans drum & bass, trance, and house music, has now founded RAMPD, a coalition of musicians and industry professionals dedicated to disability culture.

"Disability Culture is a celebration of people who identify as disabled, while acknowledging the vast diversity of the disability experience and each person's inherent and equal worth," reads the RAMPD website. "It is unapologetic, creative, innovative, adaptable, imaginative, and rooted in problem-solving. It is based on the premise that disability needs to be seen, respected, included and celebrated."

Additional goals include increasing industry accessibility—such as making ramps visible on TV during awards ceremonies—and forming a professional network and database of disabled musicians. 

EDM Producer Lachi Launches Music Coalition Dedicated to Disability Culture and Inclusion

RAMPD will officially launch on January 21st with a livestream from the GRAMMY Museum Experience in Newark. Programming includes live performances from acclaimed disabled musicians, giveaways, celebrity messages of support, and the launch of the network's membership application. Singer-songwriter Gaelynn Lea, the Vice President of RAMPD and the violinist who won NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest in 2016, will host the event alongside Atlanta-based hip-hop artist Question.

“We want to see more leaders emerge out of this and people recognize them in the community, because sometimes it feels like I get asked to do so many events, and it’s partly because I feel like people don’t know anyone else to ask,” Lea said. “That’s something that we have to fix.”

You can tune into the launch party via YouTube at 5PM ET (2PM PT). 

FOLLOW RAMPD: 

Facebook: facebook.com/groups/rampd
Twitter: twitter.com/rampdup
Instagram: instagram.com/rampd_up
Website: rampd.org

