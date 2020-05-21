Lane 8 Is Hosting a Special Livestream This Saturday to Celebrate New Single "Keep On"

In celebration of his new single "Keep On," deep house maven Lane 8 is taking to Twitch to host a special livestream event commemorating the release.

Lane 8 fans can attest that the Colorado-based producer, who is streaming the "From My Basement to Yours" set from his Denver home, never fails to deliver a memorable performance. The Anjunabeats powerhouse remains one of the most consistent producers in the house game, a sentiment reinforced by his scintillating January 2020 Brightest Lights LP. Lane 8 is also fresh off the latest iteration of his patented mixtapes, the hypnotic Groundhog Day mix, which he released just over one month ago on April 14th, 2020.

"Keep On" officially drops tomorrow morning, May 22nd, via Anjunadeep. You can pre-save it here.

Tune into Lane 8's "From My Basement to Yours" livestream this Saturday, May 23rd at 1PM PST (4PM EST) via his Twitch channel.

