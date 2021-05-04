Lane 8 Announces Debut Show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Lane 8 Announces Debut Show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Lane 8 has announced his debut at the fabled open air venue in October.
Author:
Publish date:
Lane 8 has announced his debut at the fabled open air venue in October.

Lane 8 has announced his debut at Morrison, Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre in October.

The melodic house producer announced earlier today on his social media that he will be performing a 4-hour extended set at the Rocky Mountain venue on October 15th, produced by his This Never Happened label.

Lane 8's announcement asks that fans refrain from using their phones during the performance to immerse into the music, surroundings, and likeminded people.

The announcement comes following a solid year for the renowned dance music producer. In 2020, he released his Brightest Lights album and its corresponding remix pack, an additional EP, and four new editions of his fan-favorite seasonal mixtape series.

Additionally, Lane 8's debut at Red Rocks will follow his performance at North Coast Music Festival alongside Kaskade, GRiZ, Zeds Dead, Louis The Child, Ganja White Night, and REZZ, scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

A limited number of artist pre-sale tickets will go on sale tomorrow, May 5th at 10AM MT with the password "TNREDROCKS." For more information, visit Lane 8's website.

