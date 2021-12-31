Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Here's a List of 2021 EDM New Year's Eve Parties Happening In Las Vegas
Here's a List of 2021 EDM New Year's Eve Parties Happening In Las Vegas

Your one-stop-shop for everything EDM on New Year's Eve in Sin City.
OMNIA Nightclub

Your one-stop-shop for everything EDM on New Year's Eve in Sin City.

Las Vegas is known as the home of some of the world's best nightclubs. And with such a stellar reputation, you know Sin City is bringing the heat this New Year's Eve.

Yes, you can find an NYE event to attend in almost any major city, but no place does it quite like Vegas. Whether you're looking to get down to some big beats or for some good ol' fashioned Vegas hedonisim, there's something for everyone to partake in before the ball drops.

We've compiled a list of every EDM show taking place in Las Vegas this New Year's Eve, which you can check out below along with ticket links.

Playa Playground Festival at AREA15

Find tickets here.

area15

Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub

Find tickets here.

steve aoki

FISHER at Marquee Nightclub

Find tickets here.

A black-and-white photo of Australian DJ/producer FISHER wearing white sunglasses and a zebra-print jacket over a black background.

Black Coffee at Hakkasan Nightclub

Find tickets here.

black-coffee-2017-cr-Nick-Boulton-billboard-1548

Zedd at Zouk Nightclub

Find tickets here.

zedd

The Chainsmokers at XS

Find tickets here.

The-Chainsmokers-press-photo-by-Danilo-Lewis-2018-billboard-1548-1024x677

