Here's a List of 2021 EDM New Year's Eve Parties Happening In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is known as the home of some of the world's best nightclubs. And with such a stellar reputation, you know Sin City is bringing the heat this New Year's Eve.
Yes, you can find an NYE event to attend in almost any major city, but no place does it quite like Vegas. Whether you're looking to get down to some big beats or for some good ol' fashioned Vegas hedonisim, there's something for everyone to partake in before the ball drops.
We've compiled a list of every EDM show taking place in Las Vegas this New Year's Eve, which you can check out below along with ticket links.
Playa Playground Festival at AREA15
Find tickets here.
Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub
Find tickets here.
FISHER at Marquee Nightclub
Find tickets here.
Black Coffee at Hakkasan Nightclub
Find tickets here.
Zedd at Zouk Nightclub
Find tickets here.
The Chainsmokers at XS
Find tickets here.