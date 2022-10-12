Las Vegas Nightclubs Reveal New Years Eve Headliners to Ring In 2023

Skip to main content
ILLENIUM, Tiësto and more will headline events at various major nightclubs to ring in the new year.

Megan Blair/Zouk Group Las Vegas

2023 is creeping up on us, and a bevy of Las Vegas' most revered nightclubs are revealing explosive lineups to ring in the new year. 

Headlining artists who have been revealed so far include Tiësto, who will spin at Zouk; Steve Aoki, who's set to take the decks at Omnia; and ILLENIUM, who has been confirmed to throw down at Hakkasan. The Grammy-nominated artist recently released a stunning track with Skylar Grey, "From The Ashes."

illenium

Grammy-nominated DJ, guitarist and dance music producer ILLENIUM.

Beloved for its adoption of electronic dance music, Las Vegas is prevalently considered the "Entertainment Capital of the World." The city is chock full of iconic clubs, offers some of the best live shows in music and is known for its high-profile DJ residencies. 

It's no secret that New Years Eve is a night the electronic music industry collectively works towards every year. Clubs and venues around the world put on shows fans will never forget, and 2023 in Sin City is no exception.

Check out a list of confirmed headlining artists below. We'll update it as more are revealed.

Las Vegas NYE 2023 DJ Lineup

  • Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM: ILLENIUM
  • Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World: Tiësto
  • Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace: Steve Aoki
  • XS Nightclub at Encore: The Chainsmokers
  • Jewel Nightclub at Aria: Lil Jon
  • Marquee Nightclub at Cosmopolitan: DJ Pauly D
  • Tao Nightclub at Venetian: OT Genasis

