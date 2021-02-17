Las Vegas Pool Clubs Set to Reopen in March 2021 With Social Distancing Measures

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, a number of marquee Las Vegas pool clubs are set to reopen after a year of unprecedented cancellations and layoffs.

The imminent return of the clubs are attributed to Directive 037, a new edict signed and executed by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on February 14th that eases COVID-19 restrictions across the state. The order effectively relaxed restrictions on public gatherings by allowing those of 100 people, or 35% of a venue's capacity—whichever is less. In January, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said that Las Vegas is "ready to welcome back the world" in her annual State of the City address.

Famed MGM Grand pool party destination Wet Republic, which has featured electronic music superstars such as Martin Garrix, Tiësto, and deadmau5, will reopen on Friday, March 5th and operate Thursdays through Sundays from 11AM until close. According to a blog post on its official website, the Hakkasan Group-owned venue will "pivot from its regular offering" to adhere to Nevada's safety measures. Moving forward, the club will use a touchless menu system, which patrons can access via a scannable QR code from their devices.

The return of Aria's Liquid Pool Lounge is slated for Friday, March 12th, and the club will be open Fridays through Sundays starting at 11AM. Since it is also owned by Hakkasan Group, it will adopt the same safety mandates as Wet Republic, including plans for "rigorous cleaning."

Encore Beach Club, an award-winning dayclub at the Wynn, will also return on March 5th and will be open Fridays through Sundays. Detailed safety measures are not yet publicly available at the time of this article's publication, but a post published on the venue's Facebook page says that it will follow "all current governor directives regarding social distancing" and face masks will be required.

Daylight Beach Club at Mandalay Bay, which has hosted Zedd, Axwell, and Duke Dumont, will kick off their pool season on March 5th. The pool lounge will be open from 11AM to 6PM Fridays through Sundays until early October. According to Electronic Vegas, guests must make a daybed or cabana reservation to be enter Daylight, and operators will impose a strict limit on the number of guests at each table to adhere to social distancing requirements. No general admission tickets or guest list entry will be available.

The Cosmopolitan's The Pool Marquee is also set to reopen on Friday, March 5th. The venue's Facebook page, which promotes the experience as a "new socially distant daylife format," recently shared an announcement inviting partiers to make a reservation. Electronic Vegas notes that the club will instate similar social distancing measures as Daylight, such as eschewing sales of general admission tickets and guest list entry.

Sources: Electronic Vegas, KTNV Channel 13 Action News