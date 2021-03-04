Life Is Beautiful 2021 Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow

Life Is Beautiful is planning to make its triumphant return September 17th to 19th, 2021. The tickets for the beloved Las Vegas electronic music haven officially go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, March 3rd at 10AM.

As vaccinations make their way around the nation, the arrow of the likelihood of the fall festival running according to plan seems to be pointing up. It's important to note, however, that things can change quickly and the fest may ultimately be forced to pull the plug.

The 2021 lineup has not been announced as of this article's publication, but it is set to be revealed revealed next week. Previous iterations have included some of the best in EDM and the contemporary music scene at large, such as Zedd, Louis The Child, ODESZA, Kaskade, Tame Impala, The Black Keys, Post Malone, Chance the Rapper, and Billie Eilish, to name a few.

Considering the current COVID-19 climate, the challenges to confirm artists have been unlike anything the organizers behind the three-day festival have ever faced. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, who spoke with the festival's CEO Justin Weniger, organizers have been tirelessly navigating the erratic nature of the live music landscape during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The iterations of the lineup, it feels like we’ve done 30 of them at this point," Weniger said. “It’s been wild.”

Life is Beautiful is set to be one of the first major US music festival brands to reveal a lineup in 2021. "We think that being one of the first festivals to announce again is a sign of hope, a sign of optimism," Weniger continued. “It gives people now in this final homestretch something to look forward to, gives them a reason to start booking travel again or even just talking to friends about how exciting it would be to go to Vegas for a weekend."

Weniger also noted that fans can expect the festival to look different this year. "Almost certainly there will be new protocols, as the world has shifted around us, that we’ll implement to ensure the health and safety of the guest, but I don’t think anybody knows specifically what those are just yet," he said.

The 2021 edition of Life is Beautiful is scheduled for September 17th to 19th in Las Vegas. After over a year of no music festivals, the race to obtain a pass will most likely be a mad dash, so you should RSVP to receive updates on the Early Bird sale here.

Source: Las Vegas Review-Journal

