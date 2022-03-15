Calvin Harris, Kygo to Headline Life Is Beautiful 2022: See the Full Lineup

As if Las Vegas couldn't already coax you into its wallet-emptying web of entertainment, Life Is Beautiful is locked in for 2022.

The organizers of the music festival, which takes place in the heart of downtown Vegas, have now announced a huge lineup ahead of its 2022 edition. They've always done a wonderful job of curating talent from the world of electronic music, but they've outdone themselves this year.

Barnstorming dance music superstars Calvin Harris and Kygo will headline Life Is Beautiful 2022, joining Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Gorillaz, Jack Harlow, Migos, Cage The Elephant and Beach House. The undercard is also something to marvel at, featuring Alison Wonderland, Dabin, Gryffin, SG Lewis, Said The Sky and R3hab, among many others.

Check out the full lineup in alphabetical order below.

The 2021 edition of the Life Is Beautiful music festival in downtown Las Vegas. Alive Coverage

Life Is Beautiful 2022 Lineup

Alessia Cara

Alexander 23

Alison Wonderland

Amaarae

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Beach House

Becky Hill

Big Boi

Big Wild

Blu DeTiger

Bob Moses

Cage The Elephant

Calvin Harris

Cassian

CHARLI XCX

Claire Rosinkranz

Clinton Kane

Cochise

Coi Leray

COIN

DABIN

Dermot Kennedy

Elderbrook

Ericdoa

Georgia

Giolì & Assia

Gorillaz

Grandson

Gryffin

Hope Tala

Isaiah Rashad

Jack Harlow

Jax Jones

Jerro

JPEGMAFIA

Jungle

Kenny Hoopla

KYGO

Kyle Watson

Lewis OfMan

Lexi Jayde

LORDE

Marc Rebillet

Midwxst

MIGOS

MILD MINDS

Mochakk

Neil Frances

Oliver Tree

Omah Lay

Palace

Perel

Phantoms

Pussy Riot

R3HAB

Rico Nasty

Rochelle Jordan

Said The Sky

Sam Fender

Satin Jackets

SG Lewis

Shaggy

Ship Wrek

Solardo

Sonny Fodera

Sylvan Esso

Tai Verdes

THE BLSSM

The Soul Juice Band

TIBASKO

Tre’ Amani

Valley

Walker & Royce

Wet Leg

Young Nudy

"With each lineup, we are determined to give festival-goers an experience that celebrates all corners of music," said Craig Asher Nyman, Head of Music & Programming at Life is Beautiful. "But it always ties back to our mission to bring people together. From our performers to the communities we serve, we love creating moments that bring a lot more joy and happiness into the world."

The 2022 iteration of Life Is Beautiful marks the first festival to be organized in the wake of the brand's acquisition by Rolling Stone. The legendary media company plans to expand the festival to ancillary markets, but its flagship event will remain in Sin City.

You can find more information on Life Is Beautiful 2022 here.

