Calvin Harris, Kygo to Headline Life Is Beautiful 2022: See the Full Lineup
As if Las Vegas couldn't already coax you into its wallet-emptying web of entertainment, Life Is Beautiful is locked in for 2022.
The organizers of the music festival, which takes place in the heart of downtown Vegas, have now announced a huge lineup ahead of its 2022 edition. They've always done a wonderful job of curating talent from the world of electronic music, but they've outdone themselves this year.
Barnstorming dance music superstars Calvin Harris and Kygo will headline Life Is Beautiful 2022, joining Arctic Monkeys, Lorde, Gorillaz, Jack Harlow, Migos, Cage The Elephant and Beach House. The undercard is also something to marvel at, featuring Alison Wonderland, Dabin, Gryffin, SG Lewis, Said The Sky and R3hab, among many others.
Check out the full lineup in alphabetical order below.
Life Is Beautiful 2022 Lineup
Alessia Cara
Alexander 23
Alison Wonderland
Amaarae
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Beach House
Becky Hill
Big Boi
Big Wild
Blu DeTiger
Bob Moses
Cage The Elephant
Calvin Harris
Cassian
CHARLI XCX
Claire Rosinkranz
Clinton Kane
Cochise
Coi Leray
COIN
DABIN
Dermot Kennedy
Elderbrook
Ericdoa
Georgia
Giolì & Assia
Gorillaz
Grandson
Gryffin
Hope Tala
Isaiah Rashad
Jack Harlow
Jax Jones
Jerro
JPEGMAFIA
Jungle
Kenny Hoopla
KYGO
Kyle Watson
Lewis OfMan
Lexi Jayde
LORDE
Marc Rebillet
Midwxst
MIGOS
MILD MINDS
Mochakk
Neil Frances
Oliver Tree
Omah Lay
Palace
Perel
Phantoms
Pussy Riot
R3HAB
Rico Nasty
Rochelle Jordan
Said The Sky
Sam Fender
Satin Jackets
SG Lewis
Shaggy
Ship Wrek
Solardo
Sonny Fodera
Sylvan Esso
Tai Verdes
THE BLSSM
The Soul Juice Band
TIBASKO
Tre’ Amani
Valley
Walker & Royce
Wet Leg
Young Nudy
"With each lineup, we are determined to give festival-goers an experience that celebrates all corners of music," said Craig Asher Nyman, Head of Music & Programming at Life is Beautiful. "But it always ties back to our mission to bring people together. From our performers to the communities we serve, we love creating moments that bring a lot more joy and happiness into the world."
The 2022 iteration of Life Is Beautiful marks the first festival to be organized in the wake of the brand's acquisition by Rolling Stone. The legendary media company plans to expand the festival to ancillary markets, but its flagship event will remain in Sin City.
You can find more information on Life Is Beautiful 2022 here.
